There are few better ways to connect people in a community — especially its upcoming generation — than to allow them a role in defining where they live. This can be accomplished through local events and festivals, encouraging grassroots involvement and making people believe their ideas matter to their leaders.
A proposal by Richwood’s interim city manager, Lindsay Koskiniemi, to have local children design a city logo that could be used on internal documents or, if it’s of high enough quality, on city materials distributed to the public is a tried and true method of fostering community spirit. That it did not receive a warm reception and quick thumbs-up from Richwood City Council is puzzling on two fronts — the missed opportunity to define the city through the eyes of its people and the savings over how much it would cost to have professionals design a logo.
“Branding is very expensive. … We have very talented people in the community that could help out with that,” Koskiniemi said when explaining her idea during a recent council meeting.
She suggested having a contest that included elementary school-age children at three Richwood campuses — Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic School, Foundation Prep and Polk Elementary. How widespread the winning entry would be used would be up to city leadership.
Before her words even dissipated, contrarian views shot them down. What if it’s not professional? Why not use high school artists? Maybe a design student from Brazosport College would be interested.
With that, to borrow the old cliché, Koskiniemi’s suggestion of a horse was turned into a camel.
For almost 20 years, Port Freeport has turned to children to design the logo for its annual Take-A-Child Fishing Tournament. The results have been colorful, engaging designs that reflect the event’s joy and connect it to the community. The winners receive modest prizes and see their work displayed on shirts and posters.
Both sides are clear winners.
Richwood could find itself a winner as well if its elected leadership sets asides its reflexive contrarianism. Give the kids a chance to help define the city as they see it. The potential reward far exceeds the risk.
