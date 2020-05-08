ACCLAIM
Dennis Young was a mentor to Annika Moreno when she was a high school student attending a youth group he taught at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Lake Jackson. His impact on her is palpable as, years later, the two still connect and use their energy to spread joy to others.
Inspired by a virtual mission trip retreat, Moreno sought a way to serve the community during the coronavirus pandemic. She immediately thought of Young, since she knew he regularly visited 17 senior citizens — some homebound and some in local nursing homes.
Since those visits temporarily can’t happen, Moreno asked Dennis if they should write letters.
“When Annika brought that idea to me, I thought, ‘Oh my gosh,’ because I’d actually written letters myself to all 17 people,” Young said.
They got about 40 people on board and wrote personalized letters using biographical information about each senior. The importance of a caring note to people who must temporarily be isolated from physical contact cannot be overstated.
“I’m just swelling with pride for what she did,” Young said. “I’m so amazed by it and her friends. It’s a beautiful thing.”
Their partnership and giving hearts are things to be admired.
Petrochemical council joins forces to help
The initial shock of residents losing jobs and businesses closing amid a pandemic might have worn off, but the need to pay bills and continue having shelter continues even as businesses begin to reopen.
Local industry giants recognize this, evident by their continued donations to nonprofit organizations that make the difference between good standing and homelessness for numerous county residents.
Brazoria County Petrochemical Council, which consists of 20 member companies, came together to donate $45,000 to the United Way of Brazoria County. The money will go toward helping area residents through the pandemic, including helping with rent and utility payments.
As the council prepared to make a $43,500 pooled donation, SI Group stepped up to round it out to $45,000, MEGlobal Public Affairs Manager Trish Thompson said.
“It is only when we come together that we can accomplish great things,” United Way Executive Director Jenna Haviland-Alesna said in a news release.
United Way always holds strong in times of crisis to help Brazoria County residents through some of their worst days. Donations like this continue to make that possible.
“The private, nonprofit and governmental sectors must work together, and United Way is proud to partner with BCPC to ensure that Brazoria County is resilient during and after this crisis,” Haviland-Alesna said.
This is typical of a community that always supports each other, Thompson said.
A SHAME
Litterbugs ruin things for other fishermen
You’re not a responsible member of society unless you’re a responsible member of society when no one is watching. The indefinite closure of the Clay Banks Fishing Area because of a littering problem proves that numerous Brazoria County residents do not fit that description.
Bastrop Bayou public fishing pier remains open, since it is more visible to passersby and neighbors and tends to stay cleaner, Brazoria National Wildlife Refuge manager Cody Dingee said. The Clay Banks area is more secluded, and residents say people have bonfires, throw parties and drink alcohol there, contributing to the problem.
“This is a problem we have faced for many years and we have closed the gate before,” Dingee said.
This will give them time to clean up the trash and reopen at a later date, yet to be determined, he said.
What makes the situation extra disappointing is that people like neighbor John Hines regularly make an effort to clean up the trash, but there is too much for him to clean.
There is absolutely no excuse to litter. It is selfish and lazy. There are trash cans in most places, and if there aren’t any, you brought stuff there with you, so you can take it back to throw it away properly.
Littering not only damages the environment, it ruins the fun for anglers and others who go to the fishing area and do clean up after themselves.
Leaving trash behind and expecting others to clean up after you is repugnant. Those people should have no right to ever return and enjoy the beautiful outdoors that Brazoria County has to offer.
