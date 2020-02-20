Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton loves a good fight, especially when his rallying cry is “religious liberty” or “states’ rights.” But his latest lawsuit flies in the face of his well-established ardent support of state sovereignty.
Petitioning the U.S. Supreme Court on the state’s behalf to strike down a California law — the one that prohibits public-funded travel to states with legislation it deems discriminatory — seems hypocritical. State leaders in Texas argue, in some form or another, and often, that our national government fares best if states and their institutions are left free to perform their separate functions, and, in this case, Paxton’s cognitive dissonance is showing.
Because of religious liberty and states’ rights, Texas lawmakers in 2017 made it legal for faith-based child-welfare and placement agencies to deny certain prospective parents with conflicting beliefs — same-sex couples, for example — the opportunity to adopt. Our state’s officials asked the feds to stay out of our business as Texas partnered with welfare agencies that denied children the opportunity to sleep in a bed, in a home with homosexual fosters, rather than on a floor-mat at a welfare office.
Paxton often has said federalism is at the heart of the U.S. Constitution, and high-court interference in cases such as the aforementioned would be a slap in the face of our founding fathers. Any sort of oversight by the federal government is an insult, in Paxton’s view.
“Texas is not a subdivision of the federal government … it draws authority not from the federal government but from its status as a dual sovereign within the union” — that’s what he wrote in relation to his fight to appeal an Obama-era rule that withheld federal funds from agencies that would not consider LGBTQ people as foster or adoptive parents. Paxton at that time demanded a repeal of federal law he said discriminated against faith-based foster care and adoption agencies. He said Texas should make its own decisions in this and every other matter.
In 2017, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Texas’ law discriminates against LGBTQ children and foster and adoptive parents before making Texas 11th on his list of states in which he will not be spending California taxpayers’ travel dollars.
The so-called ban has no effect on individuals or private business. It ostensibly is more about making a statement. Maybe it’s petty. Maybe officials in two stronghold states with opposing views are behaving like adolescents. But at least California isn’t getting Mommy and Daddy involved.
If Texas has the right, based on the moral beliefs of the majority of it residents, to approve laws discriminating against a segment of the population, to ask the federal overlords to remove that same right from other states takes remarkable hubris and lack of self-awareness.
