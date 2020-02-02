Southern Brazoria County has a housing shortage. This is a headline in 2020, and it has been for at least the past 10 years.
A recent study showing deficiencies across several housing categories confirmed what we already knew. A booming economy has wiped out what gains developers have made in creating more housing options for this area.
Where is the need? In apartments and single-family homes at all price points — entry-level single-family houses, higher-priced custom single-family houses in amenitized subdivisions and affordable rental housing for both single-family and multi-family needs.
Community Develop Strategies of Houston completed the six-month study which showed homes remained on the market an average of fewer than 30 days, with homes in Lake Jackson selling on average within two weeks. Two weeks. That’s great news if you’re selling a home in Lake Jackson, but not so good news if you’re a plant worker looking to reduce your commute up Highway 288 and put down roots where you work.
Living closer to your job has far more benefits than reducing drive time, including more time with family, more time to sleep, opportunities to coach your kid’s baseball team or show up for a surprise school lunch.
The benefits to the community are greater, too. Converting new Brazoria County workers to Brazoria County residents means more people to volunteer in our schools, serve on city boards and commissions and contribute to our economy, including the late-night pizza they buy, the haircut they get on Saturday and everything else they spend where they live.
The median price of a home sold in the county in 2019 was $205,000, which is less than the median household income could qualify for, housing study results show.
Homes in the $100,000-$200,000 range are among most in need, and those with easy access to Highway 288 and FM 2004 are, not surprisingly, most desired.
We need more affordable housing, and fast, but history has shown development is not a quick prospect.
To be fair, any area that has seen as much job growth as southern Brazoria County has since 2013 would have a hard time keeping up with housing. Developers have come to town and seen great success, faster than they thought they would.
The Economic Development Alliance and others are working to promote this area with developers. We urge them to work fast, and in concert with other entities promoting the area, and to let developers know we are ready to welcome new neighbors.
