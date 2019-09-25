Clinton McLaggan
Yes... we should be taking political, socioeconomic, & climate advice from children... Facts Editorial Board, you can lead by example and let your children make the rules for your house.
Nicole Boren Collins
This is ridiculous. Children have a limited view of the world and are only fed the fears and biases they have by biased and fearful adults. Why don’t we use good sense — do everything in our own power, in our own lives to make good use of the resources at our disposal and stop trying to control others through fear-mongering and propaganda.
Rhonda Newton
OK. For those of you who believe that the climate can be controlled, the Earth, per science, has been around for millions if not billions of years. The said planet obviously goes through cycles.
“Over the last 800,000 years, there have been natural cycles in the Earth’s climate. There have been ice ages and warmer interglacial periods. After the last ice age 20,000 years ago, average global temperature rose by about 3°C to 8°C, over a period of about 10,000 years.” That’s from Google. If you’re seriously worried about it, stop. It’s the Earth. There is nothing we can do to change its cycles.
Cynthia Ponzi
Using a child to make a point? I found it hard to believe the editorial board thought this was a good idea.
Trent Roundtree
I’m ending my subscription to The Facts newspaper. You won’t get my money while your newspaper takes part in partisan politics. News organizations should simply state the everyday goings on and avoid taking sides in politics.
To The Facts, good day, sir.
Bobby Condon
I have defended Michael Morris and The Facts for a long time but I can no longer ignore that he’s increasingly leaning left and increasingly ignoring (or intentionally avoiding) the viewpoint of the majority of his readership. Why publish the editor’s opinion when we don’t view it with anymore regard than a Facebook rant? Give us the objective news, or quit pretending and go work for Huffington Post.
Rhonda Jones Bowles
That’s ridiculous. Children are being propagandized to reflect adult concerns.
BobbyJo Sawyer Newell
So we can start by not using paper and ink and utilize the e-edition only?
This is a very loaded subject that is not gonna be “easily debated.” Using immature kids to make a point is crazy. I’m not gonna sit here and put down a bunch of teenage kids but let’s just say a lot of them need to just even learn how to get along with each other never mind save the environment.
Justin Carter
I see y’all are getting a lot of pushback for writing this, so just want to post a supportive comment. Good to see The Facts talking about this important issue.
Jim Phillips
The Earth has had climate change for millions of years. Study some history.
Adam Foshee
I didn’t realize climate change denial was this strong in Brazoria County. Yikes. Very sad.
Steven Thorin
They’re not old enough to decide on vaping or not but let’s let them take the lead on climate change. Smh.
