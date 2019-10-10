Much of the focus when promoting job opportunities at local petrochemical plants has been on trade professions. That only makes sense given the number of pipe fitters, welders and other blue-collar professionals needed to build and maintain the multibillion-dollar facilities changing the Brazosport skyline.
Those aren’t the only opportunities area industrial sites have available and need to fill, a point being driven home during tours BASF, in partnership with the Brazoria County Petrochemical Council, is providing local high school counselors. The information sessions have immense value, reaching the people who will help guide potential future employees.
The well-paying occupations available at local plants go beyond operators and the trades. Engineers, maintenance technicians, human resources personnel, health professionals and accountants are some of the people who can find opportunities to work in a thriving field, BASF’s Cindy Suggs said.
Some of those jobs will require pursuing a college degree or extra certification, many available at the county’s two junior colleges. Many, however, will not, and with strong technical programs at our high schools, some students will be able to slip off their graduation gown one night and slip on a pair of blue coveralls the next.
That career path has gained prominence in recent years as education leaders have come to understand a college path is not the right course for every student. Expanding that change of emphasis by explaining and showing school counselors what is available here in students’ hometowns will better able counselors to pick the right classes and prepare them for the life and career they want to pursue.
It is all but certain the opportunities will be there for future graduates when the time comes for them to enter the workforce. We have been hearing for more than a decade that a great number of current plant workers are nearing retirement and we must ensure their replacements are prepared.
Programs like the one being hosted at BASF is a step toward making that happen, opening the eyes of both the counselors who will help them make smart career choices and those students who don’t see themselves spending four more years doing homework and cramming for exams.
