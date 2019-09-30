ACCLAIM
Sweeny ISD has come up with a novel, no pun intended, way of sparking children’s interest in reading outside of class with “Bulldog Bedtime Stories,” in which school officials regularly read books to children on social media.
Any way to get kids interested in picking up a book is a worthy investment of time, and in this case, not a lot of investment in time.
School staff and administration will record themselves reading videos of books to children. The story video series allows more young children to gain more reading on a regular basis, Sweeny Elementary Principal Michael Heinroth said. Each video is five minutes or less.
The program allows families not to have to spend money on new books. “Books can be expensive,” Heinroth said. “Most people have a cellphone and most people are connected to us on Facebook.”
The viewership from the online clips has reached into the thousands on the school’s Facebook page, with some videos gaining more than 7,000 views, Heinroth said.
The district is finding ways to get students and their parents even more involved in the series. Children can write a brief summary of the videos and be entered into a drawing to win a prize. Parents can adopt a classroom for $25 a month, with money going right back to purchasing books for students.
“We are extremely excited about ‘Bulldog Bedtime Stories,’” Sweeny ISD Superintendent Tory Hill said. “It highlights the importance of reading for everyone.”
The program is training for life, Heinroth noted. If the school district can continue to do better at putting books in the hands of kids — every student enrolled in the district will receive a free book each month — the next generation will be properly prepared, Heinroth said.
“We want kids to be able to read on level and be successful in all their classes,” he said. “It all starts at infancy with being read to.”
No more soggy bus waits
for students in Brazoria
Just as a good breakfast can jump-start your day, so can a dry wait for a school bus set the proper tone as students set off for a day of learning.
That’s a luxury that hasn’t always been afforded to students in Brazoria. Councilwoman Rochelle Hicks said she’s often seen junior high and high school kids standing in the rain on FM 521 to wait for their school bus. When it’s raining really hard, they wait inside a nearby store, she said. But since the bus driver can’t see them waiting inside the store, they risk getting passed up and missing school, Hicks said. Councilwoman Gail Logsdon said she often sees students come into school soaking wet.
Such a situation prompted Hicks to rally community support to fund five shelters that will be placed around the city. The shelters make not only practical sense but also could do wonders for students’ morale.
“I know that when kids get to school looking disheveled, they feel like a standout, like kids notice,” retired teacher Denise McCaskill said.
Hicks has ordered the shelters and hopes to have the locations determined as soon as possible, she said. Though the city is starting with five, she hopes to get more funding for shelters in the future, Hicks said.
The purchase will not affect the city’s budget, Councilman Gary Kersh said, adding they were fully funded by private donations.
The funding came from B-Tel, SouthStar Bank, Tatas for Grandmas at Ronnie’s Ice House, Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen and Kenjo’s Barbecue, Hicks said. They donated about $2,000 each for each shelter, she said.
A SHAME
Travis County official should have thought before speaking
Art Linkletter, a famous radio and television host from the last century, was fond of saying, “Kids says the darnedest things.”
And adults who should know better can say the stupidest things.
That was certainly the case with the Travis County judge who last week made light of Gov. Greg Abbott’s disability by saying Abbott “hates trees because one fell on him.” The comment by Sarah Eckhardt came during a panel discussion at The Texas Tribune Festival and was made in the context of the Texas Legislature overriding local laws like Austin’s tree ordinance.
Abbott was 26 when he was paralyzed by a falling oak tree while he was jogging in Houston in July 1984. The accident left Abbott paralyzed from the waist down.
And there’s nothing funny about that, even if Eckhardt did draw some laughs with her remark.
Travis County Republican Chairman Matt Mackowiak called Eckhardt’s comments “disgusting” in a statement late Friday.
“Judge Eckhardt apparently believes that (Abbott’s) disability is open to ridicule if it helps her make a political argument. This joke represents a profound lack of compassion from Judge Eckhardt,” Mackowiak said.
Eckhardt did apologize late Friday, but the damage has been done. Apologizing after the fact can’t undo having said something horribly insensitive to start with.
