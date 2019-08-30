THE STREET
Cars are loading up with clothes, very few books, more clothes and various boxes. It is time to send Junior BJ or BettySueEllen off to college. If it’s their first year, the time to leave is a difficult goodbye for their mothers. Their fathers are busily putting up a “Room for Rent” sign in the yard.
In some cases, it might be a bitter-bitter moment because Junior BJ is not going off to school at Yale or Cal-Berkley or Princeton, where he had applied, but to the Waco School of Tapestry Repair or the Marfa Ferrier College. He didn’t get into UT-Austin or Texas A&M, either. To be fair, it is becoming harder for kids to get into a flagship Texas school. But who, exactly, does get in and how? As usual, I have a solution.
Consider UT-Austin, an elite school that former regent Frank Erwin wished, “I want a school the football team can be proud of.” UT has 51,832 students, about the population of Galveston. Surely there was room for Junior BJ on the Forty Acres. Texas A&M has 69,367 students (the state’s largest enrollment, bigger than Victoria) running around yelling, “Gig ‘Em.”
Why do so many students apply to these two schools rather than to the many other fine Texas public universities?
One reason is that 18-year-olds are easily impressed by the panache the Longhorns and Aggies constantly claim. UT has East 6th Street, which has nothing to do with getting a college education but does have parties, drunks and the occasional shooting.
College Station is another matter. Unless there’s a home football game that weekend, on Friday nights you see a stream of cars leaving Aggieland. Maybe they’re headed to Austin.
Then there are the names. “UT” and “Texas A&M” have recognition throughout the nation. But “Texas A&M-Commerce” just doesn’t make the same impression.
There are also the aforementioned football games. The Aggies and Longhorns spend tens of millions of dollars on 22 young men fighting over a piece of inflated leather. In turn, their football teams make a lot of money and have a national impact.
One solution for turning students to other schools is to simply do away with the explanation location: “at Pampa” or “at Channelview.” Just call all the various branches of UT “UT,” and students can say they attend UT. Same thing with Texas A&M-Dime Box. “I attend Texas A&M.” No longer does the youth need to add, quietly, “at Dime Box.”
Incidentally, when it comes to names, Texas State University, the only Texas college that has produced a U.S. President, has had several names. My father always thought it would be fun to be a cheerleader there. “By the time you finish yelling, ‘Go, Southwest Texas State Teachers College Bobcats,’ the game would be over.”
Again, Texas has many fine public universities. The University of Houston and Texas Tech spring to mind, but they are competing with the big dogs (or cows and farmers). To get in one of these schools, change your name. UT’s student body is 19 percent Asian. Meanwhile, at Texas A&M, it’s 7.53 percent. The State of Texas is 4.5 percent Asian. Need I say more?
There is another angle. UT brags that it has students from 124 countries. There are 194 members of the U.N. On the form where it says “Country” put down “Antarctica.” You’re a shoo-in, but if for some unknown reason that is rejected, the Longhorns also like to brag that they have students from167 of Texas’s 254 counties. Write that you are from Loving County. It has 67 people, including one aged between 18 and 24. Chances are that one does not go to UT. You get my drift.
It also helps if you weigh 300 pounds and are 6-foot-10, can block, tackle and run like an antelope, or maybe you are 7-foot-1 and can dribble. Recently we have discovered that at many schools, including UT, money talks. Speak loudly that your parents are prepared to donate a new lab, dorm or Bevo XVI (Bevo XV isn’t looking too good).
Over at College Station, seven former members of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets have received the Medal of Honor, so join the military. The Aggies would love to make that eight.
In any event, parents, don’t worry about where Junior BJ or BettySueEllen goes to college. In four or maybe six years, they’ll be back home, hanging out.
