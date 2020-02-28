MY COMPUTER
I am scrolling through the Internet, looking for dirt on anyone I don’t like, and I see an ad for Mike Bloomberg. And another. I turn on the TV and there, between ads for Mike Bloomberg, is a bit of programming. Open any major daily newspaper, and there are full-page ads for — one guess — Mike Bloomberg.
The New York billionaire has already spent more on TV ads than GEICO, Bud Light and whoever makes those pills that guarantee you’ll be smarter than a jellyfish. Bloomberg is also spending more than all the other Democrats running for their party’s presidential nomination.
Oh, I forgot about Tom Steyer, another billionaire — worth a measly $1.62 billion compared to Bloomberg’s $65.19 billion. No doubt the 2020 run for the Oval Office is going to surpass spending for any previous race. (The 2016 presidential contest, primaries and all, cost $2.4 billion.)
With all that cash flowing around, there’s got to be a way for us to get our share. Well, yes and no. Let’s begin here.
For years, Texas was known as the ATM for both parties. Presidential candidates would fly in and hold a big fundraiser, then make a few drop-ins at some donors’ palatial mansions so the hosts could get their picture taken with The Next President of the United States. Then they’d leave. The only time any money came back to Texas was in 2008 when Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama were both seeking the Democratic nomination for president.
The Texas campaign was mystifying to outsiders. We are expensive. Texas is separated into 20 media markets, the most of any state. This has been a thoroughly red state. Trump won Texas by 9 percentage points, and neither party showed much interest in us. The outcome was preordained. Now we may be in play. This could mean Trump and the Dem nominee will show up here, make speeches and finally spend money. They and their staffs, journalists and Secret Service will have to rent hotel rooms, if only for the night, eat at restaurants, pay for meeting halls and that sort of thing.
But here’s the rub: Presidential candidates usually spend at least half of their funds on TV ads. Our local stations will be filled with vote-for-me commercials, except that money won’t come here.
All major TV stations in Houston, for example, are owned by faceless corporations in big, glass buildings elsewhere. KPRC-TV, Channel 2, is owned by the Graham Media Group, a subsidiary of the Graham Holdings Co. in Washington, D.C. Channel 13, KTRK-TV, is owned by The Walt Disney Co. in Burbank, Calif. KHOU, Channel 11, is owned by Tegna Inc. in McLean, Va., which also owns WFAA-TV in Dallas, and KRIV, is owned by Fox, based in New York City. KTMD, Channel 47, is owned by Telemundo, based either in Miami or Hialeah, NY. Its web page is in Spanish and I can’t translate.
Looking at TV ownership around Texas, it’s hard to find any of them that have local owners. All that money for TV commercials doesn’t stay in Texas. We can assume presidential elections actually cost Texas money.
A simple solution is to have at least one or maybe three Texans run for the presidency. That would bring hordes of journalists and snoops here to check up on the candidates’ third-grade teacher’s opinion of their math tests. Remember, they unearthed Beto O’Rourke’s DWI from back in 1998. It goes by the euphemism of “oppositional research.” And if they can’t find any dirt, they make it up.
Why not a Texan? Since Eisenhower, through LBJ and the Bushes, Texans have practically owned the White House.
So maybe we can’t find anyone to run for president. If candidates want to woo us, start your own PR and advertising company. No need to hire a New York City firm, because you know ways to influence Texans. Brief your candidate on how to warm up to us. No “Dear “Texites.” Do not refer to the Rio Grande River.” In certain places, no “Remember the Alamo!”
As Hillary learned, no candidate should overlook the Electoral College. Texas has 38 votes in the Electoral College, which has a lousy football team. Here in Texas, it’s winner-take-all in the Electoral College, so in the 2016 presidential election, those 3,877,868 Texans who voted for Hillary didn’t count.
Now go get yours. Bloomberg has his checkbook waiting.
