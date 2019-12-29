With more than six years of history between the city of Freeport and Skymark Development on which to judge, city leaders are smart to take their good, sweet time in deciding whether to approve a municipal utility district request to the developer who has failed to do much developing.
City Council tabled the proposal this month and will take it up again at a meeting Jan. 6. The delay will allow the city to negotiate and put in writing its expectations for the projects Skymark President Clinton Wong wants to lump into the district.
Those properties include the former Urban Renewal Zone, a 327-acre tract Wong purchased from the city in 2013 for $1.2 million. His vision was to turn it into Freeport Enterprise Park, which would be divided into light industrial and residential uses, but it remains largely undeveloped.
The MUD also would include a 13-acre property next to the Brazosport High School baseball and softball fields. At that site, Wong said he would build dozens of homes — back in 2012. He has cited drainage concerns as the reason no dirt has been moved there, though Velasco Drainage District Chairman George Kidwell said those easement issues were long-ago resolved.
City leaders are not comfortable lumping both sites into a single utility district as they are entirely separate projects, Kelty said.
Creating a municipal utility district would allow the developer to fund the project through bonds, paid by homeowners of residences on the property as a MUD tax, which could finally unclog the logjam keeping Wong’s promises from turning into action. The city wants the economic growth, but would like to make sure it’s done with the city’s best interest in mind, Kelty said.
Without implicitly saying so, it also will require some assurances from Wong — in writing this time — that what he says can be trusted. With such a long stretch of dormancy on both projects, his word alone will not be sufficient.
“We need to keep that dialogue open and keep moving in the right direction,” Kelty said. “We’ve been working on it for quite some time, and I don’t know if it will be ready for action on Jan. 6, but it’ll be on the agenda.”
Much rides on this decision since the Urban Renewal Zone — an almost half-century project to collect into a single piece of property — has been touted as the potential centerpiece for the resurgence of a long-stagnant Freeport economy. City leaders have been frustrated that little progress has been made toward that aim while signs of improvement have emerged elsewhere.
“I believe in this area, and I believe in all the growth and development happening in Freeport and this entire region right now,” Wong told The Facts shortly after taking ownership of the Urban Renewal Zone.
After six years of inactivity, however, more than Wong’s words will be needed to believe his vision will ever become life. Just as there has been no rush on the part of Wong and Skymark Development, we appreciate the patience being shown by city leaders to ensure Freeport’s interests are respected and action follows the promises that are made.
After the Marina why would they even think about a hand shake deal the first time?
