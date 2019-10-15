One of the reasons there are so few fix-it shops, such as that run by Emmett in fictional Mayberry on “The Andy Griffith Show” is because people just don’t get broken things repaired anymore. It’s easier and cheaper to just toss that unusable small appliance aside. Even back in the 1960s, Emmett cited that issue as he lamented the future of his profession.
Not all unwanted appliances, pieces of furniture and ill-fitting clothing make it onto the trash heap, however. We attempt to pass some of them on to our neighbors for a nominal price so as not to have to write off that ugly Christmas sweater at a complete loss.
Going by many names — garage sales, yard sales and rummage sales are among the more common — they are as iconic as golden arches and nearly as ubiquitous. What they should not be is always open, which is why Freeport last week adopted limits on people operating de facto resale shops from their driveways.
The city last week joined many of its neighboring communities in restricting how often people can set up secondhand stores out front of their homes or in their garages. Criticized by some people as an infringement on what people can do with their own property, it is welcomed by residents who have had to tolerate neighbors’ open-every-weekend operations.
“It seems to me that if people are running a business out of a residential house, that’s a zoning issue,” said Keith Stumbaugh, president of Concerns Citizens of Freeport. “You have a commercial business in a residential area. All you have to do is enforce the existing zoning laws in these cases. I don’t see that there is a need for a brand new ordinance to put a blanket rule across the board for everyone when it’s really not necessary.”
We will respectfully disagree about the necessity of the new law, which the council passed unanimously. Specifying garage and estate sales under the law is a clear-cut solution to the issue of excessive sales at particular homes. Under the zoning enforcement suggestion, anyone who sold tamales from their kitchen or hosted Scentsy parties could likewise be subject to citations, since they also would qualify as businessses being run out of a home.
Freeport residents will now be limited to hosting two garage or estate sales each year, each lasting no more than four consecutive days. Those days cannot be broken up and sales will be limited to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Residents will need to obtain a permit for each garage sale but there is no fee associated with the permit under the ordinance.
The new guidelines are more about making residents be considerate of their neighbors, akin to ordinances prohibiting people from mowing their yards at 2 a.m. They are a reasonable method of separating people wanting to unload items cleaned out of their attics from those raiding curbsides looking to turn it into a second income.
