Children are the future of any community, but that stops being true if they leave to seek greater opportunities. Brain drain, as it’s come to be called, is when aspiring young minds leave the communities they were born into to explore their options in other cities and states around the country, taking with them the knowledge and skills that could be put to use in the place they call home.
But in order to prevent that, it takes investment from adults in the community to make sure those same opportunities are available at home.
It’s especially notable when companies, which are under no obligation to invest in the places where they employ residents, make an effort to invest in the education of communities’ youngest residents.
Look no further than the recent $1.7 million donation by Chevron Phillips Chemical to Sweeny ISD that will help the district provide state-of-the-art training for students. The donation will, of course, get the company some recognition with the naming of the Sweeny High School CTE building, which will be dubbed the CP Chem CTE Center. But it’s about more than bragging rights.
About 98 percent of Sweeny High School students are involved in CTE courses and can already graduate with CTE certifications. But the new center is going to bring even more learning opportunities to students, with mock hospital rooms, a clinic area and more.
The CTE program allows students to learn important career skills beyond the basics that put them in line for jobs that they might have otherwise needed to wait several years after high school to obtain as they pursue certifications.
But it’s about more than just skipping ahead in line.
As Brazoria County grows and brings in more business, the best thing for residents is that companies to look inward at the county for skilled employees, recognizing Brazoria County as a source of talented workers.
These opportunities set students up for high-paying careers that are already available near their beloved hometown and take away the need for many to leave and pursue education elsewhere. Brazoria County has no shortage of well-paying career options for residents to pursue, and this brings the pathway to those options a little closer to home.
And, of course, it helps keep the fabric of the community strong as residents continue to call Brazoria County home.
