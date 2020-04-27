ACCLAIM
A simple sign can seem inconsequential, but it is extremely significant for two reasons in the Mims Community, an unincorporated area between Sweeny and Brazoria. The sign gives the community’s rich history more permanent acknowledgement and makes it possible for passersby to know and find the area.
The latter reason is important when the residents have visitors, especially when they are in need of food or supplies, like they were after Hurricane Harvey.
“We were at the community center waiting for Houston Food Bank trucks, and they didn’t know where Mims was,” lifelong resident and self-appointed mayor Theresa Jackson said. “They passed it up, and then there was nowhere to make a U-turn past Four Forks.”
Today’s residents are very aware of the site’s history. The former Fannin-Mims Plantation — named for Joseph Mims, an Old Three Hundred colonist, and James Walker Fannin, a leader of the Texas revolution — was used for slave trading across the San Bernard River, Jackson said. The property was home to one of the largest slave owners in the state and became a community for former slaves after the Civil War. By 1936, Mims had a school, a church and several other buildings, the handbook states.
“We want to hold on to our history and pass it to the younger people,” Johnson said. “We would like younger people to come to grow the community and be proud of their community and their heritage.”
The younger people in the community and everyone in or outside of it might have a better chance to learn about the history now that it is permanently marked. Jackson, Ruby Johnson and Carrie Thomas deserve recognition for fighting for this change, and the Texas Department of Transportation should be commended for agreeing to place the sign.
ACCLAIM
Business owner proves residents can help each other
When Devon Cook saw a need in her community, she didn’t just donate money or wait for someone else to organize a way to help. The owner of Between Friends Consignment went above and beyond.
With more space available in her store because there is no in-person shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cook didn’t take a moment to feel sorry for herself. She is using the space to store donations of food, paper goods and other items that can help people in the community who unexpectedly found themselves unemployed.
“I was reading that and thinking, ‘Who’s helping these people?’” Cook said.
She has already met up with several families in need of food or toilet paper.
“We see food banks and different places helping, but people like him that work hard — they don’t know about those places,” Cook said. “I thought I could reach out to people that have never really had to ask for help before.”
She and assistant manager Brandee McGrael invite anyone who needs help to reach out through the store’s Facebook page.
Cook is acknowledging an issue that’s extremely prevalent right now — many hardworking people who would never normally be in the position to ask for help have to do that now, and they may not want or know how to.
Cook is a great example of a person helping others in her community with great compassion, which others should follow.
“We all have things in our pantry that we don’t use. Extra things sitting around that we don’t necessarily need,” Cook said. “Why not give it to someone that does need it?”
A SHAME
Mayor visits nail salon
during stay-at-home order
In a perfect world, regular citizens step up to run for office because they are selfless, sacrificing their time to better the lives of their constituents. That is why it is extra disappointing to see elected officials make extremely selfish decisions.
That is what Beaumont Mayor Becky Ames apparently did when she visited a closed nail salon last week, violating Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to close non-essential businesses, as well as her own order that she made March 27.
Asking her constituents to follow rules that she does not follow is deceitful and repulsive. While nail salons employ hard-working people and are great business models during regular times, there is absolutely nothing that makes removing an old manicure set essential during a pandemic.
Ames apologized for her actions, noting she was praying to be forgiven, after a picture of her soaking her hands in a bowl at a salon surfaced on social media.
“I promise there was no malice intended,” she wrote in a statement. “I should never have entered the salon last Tuesday. I did not intend to take personal privilege while asking others to sacrifice and for that I am truly remorseful.”
The mayor claims she ended up soaking her nails after the owner left acetone in a bowl for her, though she believed she would be getting some to-go. Nonetheless, she made the decision to sit down in the chair and put her hands in a bowl for acetone, which she could buy at any grocery store.
Besides making her a hypocrite, Ames actions also sparked an investigation by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation and the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, requiring resources that could surely be used in a better way during a pandemic.
Elected officials are held to a higher standard for good reason and should be judged more harshly for terrible decisions.
