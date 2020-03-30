ACCLAIM
People who are self-quarantining might be getting a taste of what seniors experience daily. Interaction with other people is very limited and a task like going to the grocery shore presents a great challenge.
Organizations like ActionS Inc. have always been hyper-aware of these facts. They know how hard daily life can be for seniors, which is why they devote their resources to meeting local seniors’ everyday needs.
“Under normal circumstances, we are a nutrition and transportation program for senior citizens countywide,” ActionS Executive Director Breah Knape said.
ActionS has six congregate centers where senior citizens can usually eat a hot meal five days a week, but the coronavirus pandemic has closed those places and left senior citizens homebound, Knape said. The nonprofit organization quickly adapted and is delivering more meals to seniors than ever before.
ActionS is delivering almost 3,000 meals a week, compared to 5,000 a month before the pandemic, as well as requested groceries and supplies.
The staff and volunteers who have devoted their time and efforts to making this work deserve praise. They are making sure seniors are not only fed and taken care of, but get to see another person when they might need it most.
“One of the biggest things we combat every day under normal circumstances is senior isolation,” Knape said.
Organizations and community members who have stepped up to support them deserve praise as well — including Phillips 66, which donated $5,000, and Swamp Shack owner Drew Ryder, who is letting the agency store food in its freezers.
Their combined efforts will help the elderly — one of the most vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic — stay safe.
“This gives them the opportunity to stay in their houses, where they need to be anyway, and allows them to stay safe from the community spread — hopefully — and keeps them from having to worry about where their next meal is coming from,” Knape said.
Many residents abiding by Stay Safe at Home
Staying at home as much as possible can make people bored, lonely and stir crazy. That’s the state many Brazoria County residents find themselves in right now, and they should be commended for doing the right thing and setting an example for others by ignoring the impulse to treat their days like nothing unusual is happening.
What began as strong recommendations is now an order from Brazoria County Judge Matt Sebesta. All non-essential businesses during a public health disaster should be closed and people should leave home only for essential errands and to go to work through 11:59 p.m. April 3.
In the grand scheme of things, this is not one of the hardest things many people have been asked to do. Simply staying home is the best way to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The order still allows for visiting the grocery store, picking up prescriptions, getting take-out meals and walking or exercising outside as long as it is a safe distance from others.
This will prevent the death of numerous people and the sickness of many more. Many Brazoria County residents already understood this and have made an effort to stay home since first presented with the information. Others are taking the order from the county judge seriously.
Anyone making a true effort to comply with CDC recommendations and county order is doing the right thing. More people should follow their lead.
A SHAME
Company looks to dock stimulus check from payroll
Many people and companies are suffering financially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, adding to the emotional distress of a crisis without a forseeable end.
There are acceptable ways to ease that suffering, but a national company that records profits in the millions each year docking the amount its employees receive in federal stimulus payments from their paycheck should not be one of them.
“The form says they are preemptively deducting funds from our paychecks. That number is based on what they’re anticipating the government relief fund to be,” a worker for the unnamed Austin-based company told television station KXAN about a document the company sent him.
The worker said they were asked to sign an agreement that would put them under a “temporary compensation reduction that is in line with the assistance that it receives from the federal government related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to KXAN. The company would cut paychecks by 100 percent of any money received under the federal stimulus bill and take half of the $500 stipend allotted for dependents, the article states.
There are numerous ways for companies to save money, but few as despicable as this. Layoffs are an unfortunate consequence of economic downturns, but at least they are honest.
Using the federal government’s attempt to financially help Americans to save some payroll is completely unacceptable.
