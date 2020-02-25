While a few municipalities will be canceling their May elections because of all of their races drawing just one candidate, most cities and school districts have people lined up for a place on the ballot. That’s refreshing to see.
Most of the time, the only requirements to run for office include living in the municipality for a year or so and meeting an age requirement, usually either 18 or 21. That makes it curious why, typically, not many people run to represent their hometowns or schools — especially with how quick so many are to criticize those who do.
In cities and school districts where there are contested races, residents should be glad they have a choice in who they want making decisions that can affect their lives and pocketbooks.
These cities include Lake Jackson, where Mayor Bob Sipple is not seeking reelection and residents can choose between Councilman Gerald Roznovsky and business owner Fred Ortiz.
Jones Creek Mayor Gordon Schlemmer also is not seeking reelection, meaning residents can choose between Alderman Terry Jeffers, who has made a previous mayoral run, and Marcy Krampota, a Primrose Lane resident who spearheaded a lawsuit that halted a hydrogen pipeline from being installed under the street.
Erick Aguilar, who was elected to Clute City Council when he was 21, is now challenging longtime Mayor Calvin Shiflet.
Multiple people are looking to unseat the Village of Surfside Beach’s current mayor and council members. Freeport has a ballot crowded with candidates — some familiar names and some newcomers — and Danbury, Richwood, Sweeny ISD, Columbia-Brazoria ISD, Lake Jackson, Jones Creek, Clute and Brazoria all have several people fighting for a spot.
In Angleton, Councilman Mike Sillavan is leaving City Council and will face Joel McKinnon and Michael Stroman for Trustee Position 4 on Angleton ISD Board of Trustees. David Lackey Sr. is challenging incumbent Tommy Gaines for Position 3 on the school board.
Running for office is the best way to ensure your viewpoints are factored into the decisions of taxing entities.
It is admirable all of these candidates will compete to have more of a say in decisions that will affect their cities and school districts. It is important residents make an informed decision for their local leadership in May.
Visiting with these people — who live in the same community where their voters do — is a great option to get to know them.
The Facts also will provide its regular election questionnaires to help voters understand how candidates feel about specific issues that affect them.
Attending meetings and sharing concerns with the elected officials is another way to get involved and understand local government, since the vast majority of the time officials conduct their business in chambers free of constituents.
We can expect the candidates will be making themselves available to audiences in the weeks leading up to the elections in May — some already are meeting regulars, which is even better. Crowded chambers are the preference, be they candidates or regular residents. Both demonstrate a community engaged in its future direction.
