Miranda Domingues
A dance studio is classes. They are scheduled times with an instructor. They don’t run until 3 or 4 a.m. Alcohol isn’t served and there isn’t a “cover charge.” There are never small tables and bar stools for people to just congregate at. The only people who go are ones seeking dance lessons, not for just entertainment and alcohol. I mean, if you want to open a club and offer “dance lessons” for people who want them then do so, but don’t hide behind the reality of what it is. Go open it where its allowed.
Natasha Marie Gomez
I didn’t even get a chance to check it out. I heard a lot of people saying they had a good time.
Deborah Grice
Just be honest about what you’re opening. Try to be slick and get caught.
Bryan Menard
For all the insanity people go through to open a place that serves alcohol around here, who’d have thought it would be as easy as just calling it a “studio” and charging “tuition” for a “lesson” you don’t give. And everyone gets their drink on. I imagine a lot of our local establishments would immediately ditch their burdensome liquor licenses and establish themselves as academies if a scam like that worked in the long term.
Landis Adams
No surprise.
Eric Potts
No dancing allowed! Hip thrusting + bendy knees = an eternity in the abyss.
Kevin Staggs
They could’ve at least been considerate and tried to re-open Shooters instead of some dance club. I miss Shooters.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.