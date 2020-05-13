US has dealt with pandemic dismally
The coronavirus has had a devastating effect on the lives, property and liberties of this country. Does anybody wonder why it has affected Americans so much greater than people of other countries? We are home to only a small fraction of the world’s population, yet one-third of the infections and one-fourth of the deaths have occurred here in this country. The rest of the world had the same warnings the United States had, yet our performance has been miserable when compared to how other countries have managed it.
Why has our country handled this situation so dismally? Donald Trump is quick to place blame on China. Yes, China could have been more forthcoming, but that doesn’t explain why we are suffering so much more than other countries who were given the same information we were. Trump is quick to place blame, pat himself on the back, and call it a “great success story.” But is this really success?
Donald Trump ignored repeated warnings of a coming pandemic for over three months while playing golf and attending rallies where he called it a hoax. If Trump had taken a leadership role from the beginning and dealt with this pandemic the way other, as more responsible leaders did, we wouldn’t be in this situation now.
Don’t believe the excuses and the lies. Read the data for yourself and look at the facts. If you do, you can only come to one conclusion: this country needs a change at the top.
Gene Sullivan, Brazoria
Persecuted free people must fight dark forces
Alinsky’s Thirteenth Rule for Radicals (dedicated to Lucifer) was “Pick the target, freeze it, personalize it, and polarize it.” Such is unassailable jackboot nonsensical unconstitutional authoritarianism/totalitarianism regarding COVID-19 Rules.
Behemoth corporations are favored too big to fail over small businesses being bankrupted by the corporate state at the point of a gun and threat of fine and jail: $1,000 and six months in tight quarters in Sebesta’s, Yenne’s and Wagner’s Brazoria County. We Texians will remember the Ice House in Oyster Creek at all future elections likened to “Remember the Alamo!” Visit TheTexasRepublic.com.
Increasingly targeted are Christians and seniors. Why? They’ve got faith freely reading truth: the Holy Bible, “1984,” “Brave New World,” “Atlas Shrugged,” “Wizard of Oz,” “Chronicles of Narnia.” They stand against Lucifer according to Ephesians 5:11 and 2 Timothy 1:7 and 3:12 knowing God will never leave them nor forsake them (Deuteronomy 31:6-8 and Romans 8:28-39 and 12:1).
Today youth are misdirected with relentless absorption into computer games and Facebook. Nevertheless, there’s “The Grinch who stole Christmas.” The denizens of Whoville sang praises to God despite invisible/unreported threats and persecutions. Today we must do the same against relentless attacks and media mind control.
The new family hearth has become the idiot box promulgating alternatives to truth and faith, especially regarding media financiers: pharmaceuticals/vaccine manufacturers coupled to “philanthropists” Gates and Soros.
Like oil and water, the two don’t mix. The two camps pursue a free people using diametrically opposite means. Who will we follow?
Tom Bailey, Lake Jackson
