Back in 2012, when U.S. Sen. Kay Bailey Hutchinson decided it was time to head home to Texas, an impressive field of Republicans launched bids to replace her. David Dewhurst, a popular lieutenant governor with a sizeable election bankroll, expected the race to be a coronation, but fell shy of the votes needed to avoid a runoff.
The second-place finisher in that campaign was a little-known former solicitor general, Ted Cruz, who garnered barely more than a third of the overall ballots cast in the primary. Dewhurst and political observers expected the runoff would be just a speed bump.
In the runoff, by tacking to Dewhurst’s right, Cruz slaughtered him in the head-to-head matchup by about 150,000 votes.
That reality is why candidates in races with three or more contenders are working hard not just to win, but to get 50 percent plus one vote, the margin needed to secure outright victory and avoid a runoff.
Voters will get their first chance today to either winnow the field in crowded races or pick the winner the first time out, and the biggest nomination fights in these parts are for some of the highest-profile offices available. That makes each and every vote important, and why everyone who is registered should find a convenient voting place and dedicate a few minutes of their time to democracy.
Among the top races in the Republican primary is selecting a new Brazoria County sheriff, with the choices between carrying on the tradition of passing the baton within the department or picking from the outside. Sheriff’s Capt. Richard Foreman, retired captain Randy Rhyne and District Attorney’s Investigator Bo Stallman all want the job, and since there is no democrat running the fall, one of them will get.
The same isn’t true for Texas House District 25, where Speaker Dennis Bonnen opted not to seek reelection after some unsavory political gamesmanship had his future continuation untenable. Five people lined up for a shot at taking over his seat, former Freeport Mayor Troy Brimage, Brazoria County Tax Assessor-Collector Ro’Vin Garrett, registered nurse Rhonda Seth, Bay City Chamber CEO Mitch Thames and Angleton City Councilman Cody Vasut. Only one of the four is a stranger to politics.
The Democratic side also has two intriguing congressional races on the ballot with five candidates wanting a shot at Republican incumbent Randy Weber in District 14 and four others looking to turn District 22 blue after Rep. Pete Olsen’s retirement.
The blue team also has more than one candidate vying for the nomination in 10 judicial races, an improvement of recent years when they weren’t able to fill all the open spots on the ballot.
Democrats also are trying to pick a presidential nominee, which should attract people to that side of the polling place.
We will be watching closely to see how turnout goes this time around and see if the often energetic discourse from both parties translates into boots marching into polling places. They should, given the important positions on local ballots that will guide what role government plays in our daily lives.
So put on your boots and march into one of the county’s election centers between today and Feb. 28 during early voting, or save your finger for Election Day on March 3. Regardless which side you vote for, the important thing is to have your voice heard at the ballot box, understanding your one vote could be the difference in which candidates make it into a runoff or whether a runoff will be needed at all.
