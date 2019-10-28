ACCLAIM
A few weeks ago, The Facts reported on a popular new program in Sweeny ISD called “Bulldog Bedtime Stories.” Designed to develop children’s interest in reading outside of class, school officials read books to students each week on social media.
But that’s not the only initiative school district has in place to get kids to hit the book s beyond the classroom. It has multiple fun and innovative activities in the works to promote reading, Sweeny Elementary School Librarian Linda Leopold said. She’s been looking outside the box, or outside the book as the case may be, to make reading an adventure for kids.
Leopold found a program that was started in the United Kingdom where books were hidden throughout the community for students to find. She contacted the creator of the program and received the go-ahead to start a similar program in Sweeny called Texas Look 4 A Book, Leopold said.
At the beginning of September, school officials began hiding books throughout Sweeny, in businesses and outdoors. Whoever finds a book will find directions telling the student to either keep the book and replace it with another book or read it and return it, Leopold said.
It’s not just the school district that’s making this program work, Sweeny ISD Communications Coordinator Kelly Stroud noted.
“Our business owners have been so supportive and even help us find the best hiding spots in their stores and restaurants. It’s great seeing our community and families involved in our reading initiatives,” Stroud said.
Another initiative the school started this past week will hopefully bring parents into the fold and get them reading with their children, Leopold said.
“We are sending two books home to students, grades first through fifth, when they are back from break,” she said.
Students were sent home with two books and a letter and calendar outlining what parents and their children should read together each night. For students whose parents are unable to read to or with them, audio clips of the readings are posted online, Leopold said.
The night of Halloween, there will be a booth with games that revolve around books elementary students have read. Prizes will go to students who correctly answer questions about the book, Leopold said.
“We are really trying to find a way to hook reluctant readers,” Leopold said.
Since reading is fundamental to all learning, any effort to engage children will pay them dividends well into adulthood.
ACCLAIM
Brazosport ISD addressing needs for early education
It’s never too late to learn, and it’s never too early to get kids started on the right path to success in their adult years. Brazosport ISD is following those maxims by keeping its classrooms open for pre-kindergarten enrollment despite the 2019-20 school year starting months ago. Some students can get into the classes at a discounted rate.
The district now offers full-day pre-kindergarten at all of its elementary campuses and an affordable, tuition-based option for families who do not qualify for state-funded early childhood services, Superintendent Danny Massey said.
Mindy Young, college readiness specialist and master scheduler at Brazoswood High School, has her daughter Finlee enrolled in the discounted pre-kindergarten, she said, and she notices the effect it is having.
“I can tell by the way she talks and the questions she asks,” Young said. “She’ll say, ‘Mommy, did you know?’ The difference has been amazing.”
House Bill 3 from the last legislative session funded all-day pre-K. That funding was implemented after school had already started. So starting in October, Brazosport ISD began to offer full-day pre-K to the Lake Jackson feeder pattern for all eligible students. Full-day pre-K was already offered at Stephen F. Austin STEM Academy, Freeport Elementary and T.W. Ogg Elementary.
Space is currently available for students at Freeport Elementary, Griffith, TW. Ogg, Polk and Ney, said Clara Sale-Davis, chief academic improvement officer. To register a child, visit the administration building at 301 W. Brazoswood Drive in Clute or call 979-730-7000.
Teachers can tailor instruction to a child’s needs, Sale-Davis said. The important thing is full-day pre-K is available and quite helpful.
“I always say that college begins in pre-K,” Davis said.
SHAME
UK mall caters to protesters with Chick-fil-A shutdown
The protesters have apparently won in Reading, England, where a mall recently announced a Chick-fil-A restaurant that opened Oct. 10 would be shut down after its initial six-month contract expires. The decision came following protests from Reading Pride, a local LGBTQ rights group. The Oracle Mall said in a statement it was the “right thing to do.”
Actually, the Atlanta-based chicken purveyor, which has been criticized for its anti-LGBT attitude since CEO Dan Cathy talked about his opposition to same-sex marriage in 2012, said in a statement the restaurant was never supposed to remain open beyond its six-month lease. That sounds dubious, coming from a company whose ambition has taken it to third among fast-food chains for systemwide sales.
“What business would not stay if they were successful and profitable?” Martin Cooper, CEO of Reading Pride, said in an email to NBC News.
Indeed, but the company should be making those decisions, not a weak-kneed landlord. And customers are free to not eat at Chick-Fil-A if they disagree with the company’s policies, just as Chick-fil-A chooses not to open on Sunday because of its religious beliefs.
This issue has arisen in Texas. Earlier this year, local activism foiled Chick-fil-A’s plans to open a restaurant at an airport in San Antonio. Gov. Greg Abbott responded by signing legislation that prohibits government entities from taking “adverse actions” against businesses or individuals because of their religious beliefs or moral convictions.
But that’s really not the government’s business, any more than it was the UK mall’s business to shut the Chick-fil-A down because of political pressure.
