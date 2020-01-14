Reject plan to alter Freeport council terms
Approved for the ballot in May, Freeport City Council put on the ballot a proposed change of two three-year terms from three two-year terms for council members.
City Manager Tim Kelty said, “Two years is really not enough time to accomplish everything. … Most people, when elected, don’t understand until they really get in there.”
He is right. A majority of council members don’t understand anything until they’re elected because they never attend council meetings beforehand.
Future members should attend council meetings before they seek office, familiarize themselves with the daily operations of the administration, not wait to do on-the-job training.
Charter Review Commission’s recommended ballot language:
Section 5.10 limitation on consecutive terms of office.
Shall the charter be amended to establish the term of office for Mayor and each council member to be elected for a three-year term, with a limit of two consecutive terms. (Present format, two-year term with limit of three consecutive terms.)
If the new format is adopted by voters, how and when will it be implemented?
Freshman council members Wards A and C are up for re-election in May. If elected to two three-year terms, they will be in office eight years. Councilman Ward D has been in office two two-year terms; if elected for a three-year term, he will be in office seven years. Councilman Ward B will serve a year and half remaining on a term; if elected to two three-year terms, he will be in office seven and a half years.
The Charter Review Commission did not provide enough information to make a decision on the new format.
Vote no on two three-year terms.
Sam “Chino” Reyna, Freeport
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.