The call came Monday evening. Or was it Tuesday?
The days blur together now, but I’m pretty sure it has been five sleeps.
The test had come in, the doctor said. Positive.
My father has COVID-19.
He must have contracted it from an asymptomatic healthcare worker or patient in Sugar Land, where he had been at an inpatient rehab hospital recovering from hip surgery.
We have not seen him in a month, hospital doors closed to all visitors, so there is no risk to us.
An apology, an investigation, concern. The words from the doctor mostly were lost as I took the results of a swab test as a death sentence for Dad.
Then I heard his voice, fearful but clear and strong. Don’t give up on ol’ Dad, I thought.
Doctors at Methodist Sugar Land judged his case to be mild, so far. This virus tends to take dramatic turns, so any gratitude at that is tentative, the growing hope tempered by scary stories and the knowledge his age and underlying health conditions could tip the scales to the beast.
Still, Dad is fighting.
After a day or two, doctors declared him stable enough to move to a continuing-care COVID unit. They needed to free up a bed for critical cases, and his was not one. A hopeful sign, for sure.
The fever that prompted the test is long gone, replaced with an overall weakness. Respiratory status good.
We talk to him every few hours, treating each call as if it could be the last. That’s not meant to be morbid. I just read too much for my own good, and I know how fast things can deteriorate.
“Are you going to write about me in your newspaper,” he asks.
“It’s your life, Dad. Do you want me to?”
“Sure,” he says. “Tell everybody.”
The man does not shy away from attention. He never has, and the more people pray for him, the better. He has every intention of beating this thing.
Cousins, sisters, friends kept his room phone ringing at a steady pace until Saturday, when he wasn’t up for it. He has enjoyed the reminiscing and well-wishes, laughs with the nurses and jokes with the grandkids.
The outstanding staff at Methodist continued care have set up an Easter Sunday video call for us.
It will be another solemn holiday, I tell him, after Thanksgiving and Christmas spent mourning Mom, but we will get through it.
“There’ll be happier days,” Dad says to me, his voice tired.
Yes there will. God willing.
He falls asleep mid-phone call, and I stay on the line, listening to him breathe. Every once in awhile, he coughs. After being by his side through other emergencies, the hospital sounds, steady beeps of the monitor and muffled TV no one is watching make me feel closer to him when I can’t be.
Every night, I go to sleep scared of the middle-of-the-night call. The beast comes out at night, I’ve read.
Every morning, in that second between asleep and awake, when the awareness hits that the call did not come, I thank God.
I pray Dad feels our love, and that he slept well.
Today, we gather around screens to watch Easter services, missing the smell of incense, the hugs from our church community and the mad dash from the pews to the Easter eggs in the yard outside.
Yet we know, the sacrifices we make are small in comparison to those of our savior.
Dad’s case is proof you don’t have to feel sick to spread this virus and that even in environments like a rehab hospital, where precautions are taken, things can happen.
As dad fights COVID-19, I want to thank every nurse, therapist and hospital worker. I am in awe of their bravery and selflessness and forever grateful for their calling.
There will be happier days. My daddy told me so.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.