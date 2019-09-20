THE MEETING HALL
As usual, our chief enchilada and main man, Bottom Line, took the podium as quick as a wink. “Welcome to another occasional meeting of Club Cliche, where every shopworn and overused expression, word or term is trotted out like birds of a feather. This is an especially important gathering of the rhetorically challenged because, once again, it is campaign time, and no one can make our teeth grit like fingernails on a blackboard than our politicians. But first, I see some old clichés here today, like You Go, Girl-Millennials and If It Walks Like a Duck.”
“You da’ man,” yelled You da’ Man.
Bottom Line continued, “We have two new members, Trope and Existential. Used to death. I see Protocol is here. You have changed from earlier days when no TV reporter could mention Ebola without adding the treatment involved the Protocol. But now the NFL has hired you so every player who gets a concussion has to go through the Protocol.
“Speaking of changing, I see Global Warming is now Climate Change, and Liberal is now Progressive. Incidentally, we keep hearing and reading about Liberal Screed. A bird or a plane can’t fly with just a left wing. We’ve got to have Right-Wing Screed, too. But it’s MIA.”
“I’m right here,” Make America Great Again said. “Normally I would tweet, but Fake News would make me look bad by reporting what I said, even if it was exactly what I said. I got that directly from Deep State.”
“But you are also receiving Push Back,” said Push Back.
Our president tapped his gavel.
“If we may get back to the matter at hand as quick as a New York minute, the campaign political rhetoric is becoming unbearable and we’re more than a year away from the election,” he said. “Beto’s profanity is becoming old and threadbare.”
Worst Case Scenario was next.
“How much longer must we hear Comprehensive Immigration Reform?” he asked.
On the Wrong Side of History spoke up.
“It means whatever you want it to mean,” he said. “Like Family Values. You get Donald Trump, Rush Limbaugh and Newt Gingrich with their nine wives and ex-wives, and you’ve got a big family to value.”
Gravitas and his brother, Mojo, spoke next: “How about Talking Heads? That stale slate keeps saying the same thing over and over. Middle America and the Heartland. Mom and Pop. From Wall Street to Main Street. Then there’s Margin of Error. Does a surgeon or a bombardier have one of those? And the constant use of Traction. Every Dem candidate is seeking Traction. Give it a break.”
Suddenly a new face appeared at the door. “Hi, I’m Hurricane Dorian. Is this the Fatigue Forum, where every dreary item keeps coming at us day after day? Like the Clintons. They have been in our face for 30 years, and everyone is getting Clinton Fatigue.”
“No, this is Club Cliché, your first cousin,” said Adult Conversation and her twin, Adult in the Room, together. “The Fatigue Forum is meeting just a hop, skip and a jump down the hallway.”
“I feel your pain,” Hurricane Dorian replied. “Do you know how many times I’ve heard about new plans for the Astrodome? And I am so fatigued hearing how Buffalo Bayou should be made into a San Antonio Riverwalk. Do these people know anything about water? Floods? A receptacle for Styrofoam cups? I suppose stories about my destructive brother, Hurricane Harvey, will be with us forever. Fine. But does anyone else get fatigued hearing or reading about help-is-on-the-way? ‘Yes, the funds are coming as soon as Congress etc. etc.’ ‘FEMA has promised….’ ‘The House Subcommittee on Delay has voted’ and so on. Enough! Show me the money!”
Coachspeak took the microphone, as cool as the other side of the pillow. “I came to play as I was telling the Pinstripes and the Halos. The ‘Boys and the ‘Stros know that I’m cautiously optimistic.”
“You are right as rain,” said Houston, We Have a Problem.
Move the Needle spoke up. “No one has mentioned the 400-Pound Gorilla in the Room. Trump! It’s Trump twenty-four seven, all Trump all the time, with lies, jokes, more TV rallies and shouted Q and A above Marine One. Our whole society is becoming a cliché.”
“I think you’re in the wrong meeting,” advised No I in Team. “Try the Fatigue Forum.”
“Well, that wraps up this meeting,” said Bottom Line. “Just remember, avoid clichés like the plague.”
(1) entry
Time to retire Lynn
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.