Research has implied people remember annoying TV ads better than others, and that’s a reason why ad executives have dumbed down ads.
This information is good to know because I’ve been bewildered by how ridiculous some ads are. I’ve wondered many times how they’ve gotten those through focus groups. I’ve had a feeling fifth-graders could do as well at writing and producing them.
A couple of years ago, death seemed to be encroaching on me because two hospitals at the Texas Medical Center couldn’t figure out why I was so ill, had lost 30 pounds and felt horrible. Turns out, I was having a rare reaction to a cholesterol-lowering drug.
However, while death seemed nigh, I thought this: “At least I won’t have to see the gecko commercials anymore.”
Perhaps my weariness is from my upbringing. My parents taught me, “Buddy, something that’s cute one time is not cute a second time. You’ve got to do something new to be cute again.”
But it’s pretty sad that being happy to be set free from TV commercials is a way one copes with the possibility of dying. I was also comforted because I would no longer have to endure the two guys at the drive-in who say moronic things while trying to be memorable. One commentator wondered if the slackers are stalking the food chain.
I grieved when I saw the fast-food restaurant had followed up with two women doing the same. I exclaimed: “Oh, no! This will never end.” Then I looked up the commercials on the Internet to see the ads dubbed as famous. “Whoa! I must be in a minority,” I thought. “What’s happening to our world?” I wondered.
Something that was never cute, always offensive, is the insurance ad where a college student disrespects a professor in front of his class and is so goofy he stays in the wrong class rather than moving on to ceramics. I just don’t get why being a defiant smart-aleck is thought to attract people to buy insurance.
Annoying advertising must be working because I’m writing about the ads that are irritating.
I can’t comprehend why an insurance company would place a guy in an easy chair in the middle of a busy downtown eight-lane intersection so he can promote safety. The climax is a car whizzing by him on two wheels, but not impressive because a camera angle shows significant distance between the actor and the stunt driver.
If anyone was actually giving advice from a living-room chair in a busy intersection, a mental health officer would be summoned to the scene.
The same company features the mayhem guy. Having been a counselor for half a century, this writer can’t imagine why thoughts of mayhem would sell anything.
There is nothing amusing or attractive about crime and mayhem. Most people who have experienced it are struggling to not relive the thoughts of the trauma, or perhaps working through PTSD. What are ad people thinking? (However, it works for the actor; he is paid about a million dollars per year, according to Internet sources.)
There have been multiple complaints about the toilet-paper bears who bare too much information. The word vulgar has been used in describing the ads.
Then, there’s the commercial about the electric, roll-out awning that is designed to provide protection from the sun. In at least one rendition, the actors are in the sun while emphasizing the protective shade of the awning.
One of my favorite ads is for a dish-washing liquid. A little girl says, “My mom washes the dishes before she puts them into the dishwasher.” She then asks, “So, what does the dishwasher do?” Most families can relate.
I know this column is unusual from what I normally write, but I just thought it might be helpful to let readers know they aren’t losing their minds. Companies have dumbed down the ads because they believe that they can engrave branding into your memories.
I wonder if they are causing their own demise. More people will be prerecording their favorite shows in order to skip ads and more people may turn to methods of reception that don’t include ads. I’m sure I’ll make a change.
