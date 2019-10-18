THE MAIL BOX
This is an odd letter, rather large and heavy. It cost $1.15 postage and is from the county clerk. Uh-oh, jury duty. Last time I told the judge I was for bringing back draw-and-quartering for culprits who used their cellphone in a restaurant, but I still didn’t get out of serving.
Wait. “Official Election Mail,” and inside is a ballot to fill out and mail in.
All our attention lately has been on the 2020 presidential elections, but next month we have an election that might affect our lives far more than who blows up the world: elections for big-city mayors, city council, city controller and lots of state constitutional amendments.
We have a long constitution because early Texans came to Texas since they didn’t like governments. But that was a little hypocritical: every time there was trouble, they demanded the Texas Rangers or, later, the U.S. Army, save them. Nothing changed. Dig the Houston Ship Chanel, we want NASA, here comes Harvey, where’s FEMA? Still, we don’t trust the state government, so we have a detailed constitution requiring voters to approve almost everything.
This time we are asked to amend our constitution to “allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker …” I guess retiring police dogs can now escape the pound. That’s nice, but does it require amending the Texas Constitution?
Some make sense. After the Houston Chronicle ran a series of articles on how our $44 billion school endowment is generating paltry returns compared to those of other states, along with enormous payouts to consultants, an amendment would end (we hope) such mismanagement. There are the constant water bonds to be issued. A few propositions deal with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. Talk about closing the barn door.
Proposition 1 would allow a person to keep a municipal judgeship and still hold another office. This is the “Bill McLeod Law.” He had just been elected a Harris County court-of-law judge and immediately planned to run for the state Supreme Court, but the Constitution said he couldn’t retain his judgeship. He pled his case: “It’s got 496 amendments. It’s over 87,000 words …” McLeod’s plea didn’t work, but he has a point. It actually contains only 80,806 words, which is long enough. One sentence rambles on for 756 words and several are almost 300 words. Massachusetts is still using its original constitution approved in 1790, with only 116 changes. Alabama’s goes on for 376,000 words — the nation’s longest, but ours is one of the oldest still in effect (1876).
Moving on, one amendment would allocate another $3 billion to fight cancer. We did this once before, but our cancer fight had a few wrinkles. In 2013, offices were renovated for two researchers at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, just hired from Harvard. While the rest of the cancer center was cutting funds, they successfully requested “variances” that cost between $550,000 and $2 million. One explained they were “heavily influenced by the Harvard community.” They needed that Ivy League ambiance. Privately, in an email, one of the new researchers dismissed the project’s critics: “the message coming from these losers.”
Another amendment would make sure state taxes on sporting goods would go to the Parks and Wildlife Department and the Historical Commission. Actually, they were supposed to go to these two departments all along, but the Legislature kept siphoning off the money for other pet projects. This amendment would stop that ploy.
Proposition 4: No individual income tax, but the constitution already requires voter approval for an income tax, and requires the proceeds would go for property tax relief and public education. This amendment leaves the voter approval part, but without the education and property tax relief requirements. Hmm.
Some of these are worthwhile changes, but the legislators overlooked a few more amendments Texas really needs. I offer Proposition 11: To secure state funds, The University of Texas–Austin and Texas A&M University will play each other in football every year. I suggest a home-and-home schedule (Austin and Austin).
This brings us to Proposition 12: The official state song will be “The Eyes of Texas.” My ballot is in both English and Spanish, which makes me wonder if a person doesn’t speak English, how is he or she to understand our government, which is operated in English? Proposition 13: No habla Ingles? No voto.
And Proposition 14: Draw-and-quartering for culprits who used their cellphone in a restaurant.
