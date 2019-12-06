When someone picks up the phone to call in about an emergency, what they want is someone who is prepared to deal with a difficult, potentially dangerous situation. If that’s a fire, the idea is a firefighter will respond to the scene. If it’s a reported crime, a police officer should hit the siren then the gas pedal.
But not all situations can be dealt with by using force. Some need care and attention, something that takes a special person and dedication.
Brazoria County Sheriff Sgt. Michael Shane Vandergrifft transitioned to a mental health deputy role after being severely injured in a crash while in his patrol unit in 2011. Requiring use of a wheelchair while he recovered gave him time to reassess priorities in life and turn his attention from law enforcement to helping people with mental health issues, he said.
He recently was named mental health professional of the year by the Texas National Alliance on Mental Illness, something that reflects well on Vandergrifft and the county’s strides in mental health awareness.
“He just exemplified all the things that one would look for in a mental health professional,” National Alliance on Mental Illness Gulf Coast Executive Director Jan Melis said.
That doesn’t mean there isn’t more progress to be made. The county continues to lag behind in options for mental health care. Vandergrifft’s recognition isn’t just a sign of his own accomplishments, but meeting a need in the county for first responders who are specially trained to deal with mental health issues.
When it comes to emergencies, the response is the first step. What comes after is how people deal with trauma and memories from those events. Trained professionals can guide people through those trying times and help them reach the other side.
About 19 percent of U.S. adults experienced mental illness in 2018, and suicide continues to be the second-leading cause of death among people age 10 to 34, according to the Texas NAMI website. But only about 43 percent of adults with mental illnesses received treatment in 2018, according to the website.
What Vandergrifft was recognized for was not only doing a good job, but also meeting a need residents in Brazoria County have.
Let’s hope he acts as an inspiration to other first responders to dive deeper in serving community members in times of need by training to help people better served by an arm around the shoulder instead of putting their hands behind their head.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.