Synthetic marijuana poses health risks
I’d like to find out the origin of legal, as it is called, or synthetic.
It seems to me the convenience stores (in Houston and other places), and the places you can order it from could be shut down.
It ruins lives, it kills people. This substance arrived introduced as synthetic marijuana, in my opinion, to make it seem as though it would have the same effects as marijuana, which is far from true. It is a horrible chemical substance that is terribly addictive and causes hallucinations, seizures and a complete loss of consciousness. For days, weeks, years ... as long as it is used. Unfortunately, I have come to realize there is a large number of people who are being affected by this.
One of the main reasons I believe people began trying this is because you can pass a urine screen in three days (same as with cocaine and many other drugs). The people who are selling this do not usually smoke it themselves because they know of its dangers. They are selling it to pregnant women, people with small children, pre-teens — anyone.
With the growing epidemic this is causing I am surprised more of the people distributing it haven’t been shut down. I personally will do anything I have to do to protect my children and grandchildren.
Just my thoughts.
Kimberly Wood, Lake Jackson
