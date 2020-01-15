Following Jesus Christ is a decision
Commenting on Michael Morris’s January 1, 2020 editorial: Mr. Morris spoke of the “evil that dwells in some men’s souls,” and then the last sentence of the editorial, “We’re all God’s children.”
I would encourage those who do not know, or who are not sure, to get a Bible, do your research and you will find that one must be born again into the family of God to become a child of God.
We are indeed God’s creation, but you must make a personal decision to be a follower of Jesus Christ, and live life the way God intended to become one of God’s children (one ref. John 1:12), and doing so may very well eliminate much of the evil that dwells in some men’s souls.
Blix Messick, Freeport
