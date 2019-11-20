Attack deserved stronger reaction
While honoring our veterans, I recalled the incident — in 1967, I think — when the Israelis, Democrats’ most-favored allies, strafed and bombed our Navy ships, killing 37 of our sailors. The ship’s captain did zip. The 7th Fleet commander did zip. Our president did zip.
Had I been the commander-in-chief, the U.S. brass would have gotten early retirement; perpetrators’ brass would be cruising the River Styx.
P.J. Beaty, Angleton
