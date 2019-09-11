Republican Party no longer the GOP
I do not believe that what was once known as the Grand Old Party is the Republican party of today. It is now the Party of Trump. The GOP I remember stood for the ideals of individual liberty, free markets and a strong national defense. Donald Trump and the current Republicans in power have spawned a new movement known as Trumpism with different ideals.
Trump is infatuated and in love with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jung Un, and from his behavior, he favors an authoritarian form of government over democracy. There is evidence that Trump read Adolf Hitler’s book and could be inspired by it. This should horrify Americans who advocate individual liberty unless they are white supremacist supporters.
Trump’s tariff war with China has cost the American taxpayers billions of dollars to subsidize the farmers. What hypocrisy from one who profits from his hotels here and abroad.
Trump has taken money budgeted for military use so it can be diverted to build the wall that Mexico was to pay for, not to mention him threatening to pull out of NATO.
Americans should not trust Donald Trump and Republicans who would rather invite the Russians to interfere with our democratic elections instead of doing what it takes to stop them. Trumpism isn’t the way to keep America great but a way to bring its downfall.
David Kaw, Lake Jackson
Trump is one of the few Politicians left, who is fighting Socialism in this Country. Keep drinking your Kool-Aid, Mr. Kaw.
Amen to that AMP
LOLOLOLOL. Like you ever voted Republican. Oh I see you got yuh out deranged Hitler comparison in there right out of the communist manifesto democrat party. President Trump wants fair trade like you care. And yes President Trump was wrong about Mexico will build the wall. Kind of like if you like your doctor you can keep you doctor. President Trump is trying to keep his promise on the wall despite open border communist. President Trump with his faults is the first President in decades that is putting the American people first. MAGA 2020!
well said Bulldog, LOL @ Mr. Kaw. You want to talk about a party that has left ordinary citizens behind, look no further than the Democrat party which is nor the Democratic Socialist Party. Not just Bernie, it's all of them running for President right now.
You touched a nerve, Mr. Kaw. Kudos. Funny how those drinking the tRump kool aid like to deflect that onto others. tRump is a self-absorbed liar who doesn’t care about the American people. What a sad time in our history.
