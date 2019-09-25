The Brazos Tales in Monday’s Facts (Sept. 16) reflects a form of racist attitude endemic in this country since slaves were brought here by Europeans. We white people tell ourselves and others that our slave-owning ancestors really couldn’t have been that bad because some of them cared enough about their “property” to ask about the health and well-being of their slaves and occasionally even loved them.
This needs to be read in the context that some of these slave owners were also emotionally attached and sometimes even loved their horses, dogs, cattle and other property. They even wanted to keep them healthy — after all, what good is a sick (or dead) horse or cow, a broken plow or other damaged property?
Apologetic writing about slave owners and the plantations built by their human chattel fosters the perception of Afro-American people as inferior. Sometimes this type of writing is driven by the desire to think the best of great-grandma and great-grandpa. Other times the perception is so insidious that the writer is not even aware of the bias. However, history can be more accurately written to reflect that slavery was and is an abomination and moral cancer. Its offspring, racism, is also an abomination and moral cancer.
Doug Stallard, Lake Jackson
This reminds me of democrat plantation. Same concept. Just give them just enough to survive on in exchange for a vote.
Bulldog, you hit the nail on the head! I have always said, Slavery is alive and well and still ran by Democrats. Their Plantations are the larger urban areas, where the control their slave with entitlements.
