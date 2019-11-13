Dealings in foreign affairs need scrutiny
On the subject of Americans in high places consorting with foreign governments and committing treasonist acts, etc., I would like to see Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer, et al, subpoenaed to appeal before a congressional panel and asked how many times in the past year they have met with Israeli representatives and/or Netanyahu and what was discussed. Was any info passed on or was the presidential election strategy and action discussed?
If we found out, which I doubt, it would color hair.
P.J. Beaty, Angleton
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.