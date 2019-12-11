Trump deserves to face his accuser
Mrs. Bates must be a Democrat.
I respect her right to choose whichever party she chooses. I would like her to explain to me how an anonymous person can go to members of Congress or someone else and accuse the person of a crime, and his identity must be kept secret. I suppose after the impeachment is over, he/she will author a book and be the toast of the town.
We have rules in our nation, and one of the rules is an accused gets to face their accuser. If Mrs. Bates and Adam Schiff have their way, we can impeach the president and never know who this whistleblower is. I think this is part of what is tearing our country apart.
The Democrats told us all along that Trump couldn’t be elected. President Obama told us, Nancy Pelosi told us and all the other smart Democrats told us, but they were wrong, so they set out to correct this error of judgment on the election. They and Mrs. Bates know what should be done. The sad part of this is it may never go away. If a Democrat is elected in 2020 or 2024, and the Republicans act like Democrats, it will be four years of constant investigations and accusations. Trump crashed their party and they didn’t like it, so we gotta get rid of him. What a joke for these people to be in our governing bodies.
Conrad Moody,
Lake Jackson
Give due credit on dog park impetus
It is nice to see the dog park has finally opened.
You gave credit to several individuals, but you missed the folks who first made the process get beyond the dreaming stage. The project had its first serious start when the Lake Jackson Evening Lions Club gave $15,000 to the city to kick-start a campaign to raise funds for the park. Then Shooters in Lake Jackson donated $5,000 to the fund.
Nothing was accomplished until the Lions, without knowledge of Facebook likes, decided the area needed a dog park. It is great to give BASF credit for generous donations. Just please give credit to the home folks who started the process.
Gary Weeks, Lake Jackson
