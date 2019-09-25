Guiding lights available to find way through spiritual battlefield
At age 50, a book long collecting dust emerged in my life unexpectedly, addressing three key human concerns: physical (pain, sickness), emotional (relationships, passion) and spiritual (guidance, meaning). Accordingly, I learned to rejoice in trials as they molded me in love and trust (Acts 5, James 1, Matthew 22). Verses struck me like lightning as I pursued BSF and later CBS disciplined Bible awakening programs. I learned my life mattered during droughts, refreshed through rivers of Living Water (John 7).
Last year’s Acts study revealed additionally the revolutionary re-engagement of humanity with the loving Power of the ages along with stories of a man whose life was abruptly turned around by a miraculous blinding light. This year in Exodus, the life of another fallible man was miraculously transformed by a burning bush.
At Covenant Presbyterian, my growing realization of living upon a spiritual battlefield was confirmed in 1Samuel 16-19 regarding one who was awakened versus one asleep in the world ruled by the Enemy. I was subsequently fortified by the sermon on 1Kings 2 to pursue a bold legacy.
Writing ;etters is my watchman assignment in awakening the slumbering, hopefully a positive portion of a legacy. Vitriol rules our times. The Facts is a vehicle for turning a lost world around.
The definition of insanity is continuing our ways and expecting something different. A prosperous life is promised to all who follow His ways laid out in the Scriptures 2 Chronicles 7:14. Give it a try!
You’ll never be the same.
Tom Bailey, Lake Jackson
