I would like to respond to Mr. Kaw’s letter of September 11th.
His first point about the Republican party, I would appreciate citing some examples to back up his point. In contrast the Democratic Party has a long history of discrimination dating back to Andrew Jackson. He can research the Indian Removal Act and segregation. What I remember is Democrat governors blocking doorways barring black students admission.
His second point about a love affair with Russian and North Korean leaders and “possibly” reading Hitler’s book. I submit that talking is better than no contact or threats or “wait until after the election, I’ll have more wiggle room.” I also think that sticking one’s head in the sand is worse than not reading controversial books. I’ve also read “Mein Kampf” along with several others that Mr. Kaw might want to ban. I don’t know which is more offensive, being called a Nazi or a white supremacist.
His last point is about Russian interference in our elections. Where is Mueller’s indictment or evidence?
If Mr. Kaw would cite some facts that I could research I would greatly appreciate the information. I like to make informed decisions.
Don Warren, Angleton
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.