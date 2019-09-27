School bus drivers deserve recognition
I have heard so much about our heroes in the community lately, but there’s one set no one has mentioned. And I’m really surprised. That’s our wonderful school bus drivers. They transport our most valuable assets of this community, and yet they’re not mentioned.
I know two bus drivers personally, and they love the kids they transport. One of them is my very special pastor, Pastor Gary Thornton, who prays for each one of his students. The other is Glen Rice, our minister of music. And he goes whenever and wherever he’s called. They treat these children as if they are their own.
Maybe it’s just me, but I think they deserve a little recognition.
Joy Koch, Lake Jackson
Truth about Trump must be exposed
Those who will support Donald Trump when he has stated he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose any support are not ready to listen to the truth. The truth invariably tends to hurt their ears because, as the Bible says, “For the heart of this people is waxed gross, and their ears are dull of hearing, and their eyes have they closed; lest they should see with their eyes and hear with their ear, and understand with their heart, and should be converted, and I should heal them.” Acts 28:27.
Hardcore Trump supporters are given over to criticism and resentment against existing things, especially of hatred of those they feel are responsible for their inbred bitterness and contrived despair. Every Trump supporter of intelligence can trace the various steps that led them to kneel and bow before this demagogue that reflects their emotional and prejudicial biases. It is time to speak out against the divisiveness that is plaguing our country by this demagoguery that is manipulative and dangerous.
That is why it is important when tackling a difficult task like exposing the truth about Trump to those who will not see or not hear that the outcry be pervaded by a strong sense of responsibility and a compelling obligation toward truthfulness with words that are held close to the heart.
David Kaw, Lake Jackson
