Clinton impeached for perjury, not affair
I am writing to correct an error made in your Sept. 29 article titled “Trump Removal Should Be Decided at Ballot Box.” In the article, it is stated, “Graham found it perfectly reasonable to remove a sitting president over an illicit affair with an intern.”
In your defense, this is a common myth that has been perpetuated by the mainstream media in an effort to cover up the multitude of actual crimes Bill Clinton was actually guilty of. The Republicans in Congress actually sought his removal from office for perjury, lying under oath, while in office.
Now, the Democrats in Congress cannot decide what crime that Trump is guilty of. They keep throwing things against the wall hoping something sticks.
James Abel, Richwood
