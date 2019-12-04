Let’s wait for the next election
Dear Facts Folks,
Initially, I was amused by the three-ring circus. An orange-haired clown and his train of performing elephants entertained half the crowd. A waspish ring-mistress trotted out her solemn dancing donkeys to excite the other half. The other ring was occupied by media acrobats doing all sorts of verbal gymnastics.
But now, gloom, anxiety and outrage pervade. The circus has transformed into a knife-fight in the gutter. Dire consequences are inevitable. Both sides seem to be in an immoral power-struggle and the whole truth got deeply gashed as an innocent bystander, along with domestic and foreign policy. The media, with respected exceptions, are just egging-on the carnage.
I don’t know about y’all, but I’m going to lie low and wait for the next election. I don’t want to be one of the next victims.
As for Chik-fil-A, if eating overly salted greasy chicken makes you feel like a moral paragon, go for it. But actions have consequences and Chik-fil-A was paying for it, literally. Losing profit over morals has never been a popular business practice and it never will be. Personally, they all suffer in comparison to Kentucky Fried Chicken, anyway. I ain’t got a dog in this fight.
Sincerely,
John Allen, Demi-John Island
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.