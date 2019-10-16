Divisions not needed at trying time
Ever since Donald Trump was elected president, our democratic nation has been speeding in the wrong direction. How the American public has grown accustomed to deception and worse from the White House administration and congressional Republicans is deplorable. “We the people,” of which I am proud to say I am one, stand in judgment of this president who deems himself above the law and has grown autocratic. Already with a self-confession of wrongdoing, whistleblowers sounded the alarm, and with patriots not afraid to come forth with truthful testimony, Trump is facing the impeachment he deserves and “we the people” will finally see the downfall of the tyrant who has been a despoiler of our Constitution.
My confidence in Congress in doing their constitutional duty of bringing a case for impeachment of Donald Trump is positive, it is supportive and is encouraging. And I will not sit here and be an idle spectator to the belittlement, the subversion, the destroying of the Constitution. We must not be divisive at this time but come together in saving our democracy that is being threatened by the forces of evil.
David Kaw, Lake Jackson
Please seek professional help. You are completely delusional.
