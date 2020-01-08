The world around us has changed
Navigation has undergone tremendous changes for septuagenarians traveling using paper maps with AAA TripTiks. Opened windows were our air conditioning. Scenery and being together made the trip.
Nowadays, travel is much faster and more reliable, convenient and comfortable, but we now “enjoy” an intrusive commanding electronic stranger in our cars. There’s now less opportunity for unintended detours and getting directions from strangers. Also, police hassle as opposed to hospitality ruling today.
Navigation in life has changed, too. Yes, finding jobs and income opportunities are greatly simplified along with financial transactions, though security has become a major concern.
The most alarming change today is sorting out truth from manipulation. Well-heeled PR firms adjust the news to their clients’ best interests (Edward Bernays style). Accordingly, the Iraq invasion was triggered primarily by a Kuwaiti adolescent erroneously hysterical over preemies being taken out of incubators and thrown on the floor. Today, it’s a hysterical “climate change” Swedish adolescent purposefully selected as Time Magazine’s “Person of the Year.”
People are lulled to sleep without realizing all the dimensions of particular issues. School bond elections fall upon a highly distracted electorate. With Brazosport ISD employees generally having young families with strong encouragement to place signs in their yards, passage is guaranteed with little concern over debt yoked upon taxpayers subject to property confiscation associated with unconstitutional taxation schemes. Few realize the endless bond debt supports tyrannical globalist UN Agenda 21/2030.
The good ole days of 15-minute news segments to 24/7 indoctrination have slipped by most, undetected.
Tom Bailey, Lake Jackson
(1) entry
Amen. I believe we've all become a little narcissist and that contributes to our lack of interest in the bigger picture.
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.