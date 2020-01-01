Roe vs. Wade will be looked upon with shame
I watched Mrs. Pelosi shake her finger at us and declare she was “raised” Catholic and assured us due to her upbringing she hated no one. I cannot understand how she forgot about all the unborn infants she and the rest of the Democrats have allowed to be euthanized. Our wholesale slaughter of these innocents should be looked upon as shamefully as we view the Holocaust. We know how many were killed during that time in Europe, but the tally is still being counted in the number of lives we have killed while still in the mother’s womb. I believe we will one day look upon Roe vs. Wade as a travesty. If the woman’s life is endangered by having a child, she and the father and the doctor should make a decision about the mother’s and the baby’s health.
Conrad Moody, Lake Jackson
