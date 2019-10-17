People pass off blame for their actions
I just watched the Democratic debate. I learned something from one of if not all of the candidates. The problem is big pharma, big banking, the NRA and certainly big tech. I just heard them saying those big businesses have the government by the throat. Silly me, I thought it was our political leaders taking the bribes and easy money from those despicable businesses.
No, the businesses control our government without even a pathetic fight from our Congress. I knew someone was responsible for our mess that we call a government, but who woulda thunk it? It’s not the peoples’ fault for taking the bribes, it’s the people who give them.
Just like the drunk driver who kills someone, it’s the bar’s fault for giving him too much to drink. It isn’t the person who fires the weapon and takes a life, it’s the people who made the weapon. These folks seem to place no fault on the people who commit these crimes, it’s the industry that manufactures the guilty weapon or alcohol.
That’s a large part of our problem with our government, and the easy solution would be to install term limits on them just like we do on our presidents.
Conrad Moody, Lake Jackson
‘Whistleblower’ comes clean
I’m a whistleblower. I have proof that congressional Democrats will say and/or do absolutely anything to get Trump removed from office.
Also, I whacked JFK and Hoffa. (I buried Hoffa beneath the White House … Trump helped me).
I kidnapped Judge Crater, too.
John Stringer, Clute
(2) entries
Careful John. A deranged democrat will believe you.
That means all, because anyone to vote for Marxism, hate, violence rhetoric and liars must be deranged
