York should know better
Do you suppose Byron York (Nov. 21 edition of The Facts) really believes all this guff he preaches or is he just spreading propaganda? Of course Democrats are concerned about the whistleblower’s safety and they should be. York is no fool. He knows the importance of protecting whistleblowers.
It is obvious that knowledge of this person’s identity is wanted so this person can be punished, one way or another. It is also obvious all this static about this unknown person and the dark insinuations of Democratic motives are a cover for lack of a better defense.
Mary Bates, Angleton
Go over your life insurance policies
This is an open letter to Baby Boomers. In 1985; I got two life insurance policies, one for me and one for the husband. Last month I had to use his. The funeral home called the insurance company and the company told them the policy was good. We had the funeral and burial.
When the claim for payment got to the corporate office, someone there found two letters (not words), just two letters out of place. I received a call from the insurance company saying I will not be getting a check. That was the beginning of a nightmare.
I went for legal help. I was told they couldn’t make them pay me. So 34 years of payments just vanished, and I had to find a way to pay the thousands of dollars to the funeral home.
Go to your insurance company and go over your policies and make sure that everything is correct.
Wanda Reed, Freeport
The justice department had to change their rules on whistleblowers to accommodate this political hack other wise he would have been just another leaker. But I hope they do impeach President Trump. It will be a political disaster for the Democrats. And if and when there is ever another democrat president don't get upset if the Republicans try to overturn the election like the democrats are trying to do.
I agree Bulldog, the problem is the republicans act like poodles while the democrats play like pit bulls. The republicans just aren't as vicious as the democrats.
That's one reason they hate President Trump. He fights back, and the spineless Republicans want to run and cower
