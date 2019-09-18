People yearn for genuine communication
Tuesday, Sept. 10 was special:
1. My first published this letter as a septuagenarian
2. The memorial service for my dear Sunday School classmate
3. This year’s first Lake Jackson meeting of CBS (CommunityBibleStudy.org)
With my appointed days waning, the opportunity to voice my views in troubled times is a great relief, indeed expected of believers (Ephesians 5:11) without shrinking due to busyness in a “Brave New World” (Aldous Huxley) of “1984” (George Orwell) when “Atlas Shrugged” (Ayn Rand) with “Fahrenheit 451” book burnings (Ray Bradbury). Uncensorable physical books are urgently needed birthday presents to grandchildren without toxic wifi/5G radiation.
Also, we are community missing times past of news exchanged across a fence or clothesline. The next best thing is The Facts’ “People’s Voice.” The digital days are incredible but way too hurried, cold and detached. Furthermore, the senses are cheated of crinkly copy read lounging in the shade under rustling leaves along with a symphony of bird, animal and civilization sounds tying us to His creation.
I write letters only by the stirring of my heart through the eternal One. Surprised was I of acknowledgements by friends coming together to honor Roy Hill and his legacy of family. So thirsty we are for genuine communication.
Finally, CBS continues at 7 p.m. Tuesdays with Exodus at Covenant Presbyterian as the host church. Chapter One reveals similar tyranny of today from those afraid of losing power. Preoccupation with taxes and terrorism makes us putty. Our sensibilities have been seared over infanticide, abortion and euthanasia becoming business as usual.
Tom Bailey, Lake Jackson
