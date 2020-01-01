Newspapers can be used for news or propaganda
Newspapers are getting ever thinner and smaller. I appreciate The Facts for local news, obituaries and classified ads. Our community would be in dire straits without The Facts.
Wikipedia defines newspapers as periodical publications containing written information about events, articles, features, editorials, and advertising. Most newspapers are businesses paying their expenses with a mixture of subscription revenue, newsstand sales, and advertising revenue.
News is defined as information that may be provided through many different media: word of mouth, printing, postal systems, broadcasting, electronic communication or through the testimony of observers and witnesses to events. It is also used as a platform to manufacture opinion for the population.
I turn to the Internet seeking truth with little success, though some websites provide information generally missing or badly distorted in newspapers and the 24/7 talking heads. Unbiased news is critical for elections for our democratic republic to survive. The manufacture of opinions with big money backing sadly rules today’s news.
Brasscheck.com through Noam Chomsky provides some insight noting the 80:20 rule for the two targets of propaganda (Edward Bernays): “order followers” : “political class.”
I personally feel in our community that ratio may be closer to 50:50 and that The Facts’ for survival sake would do well to make adjustments accordingly to hang onto their subscribers, especially with the printing of Letters to the Editor for the people to express themselves.
Additionally, subtle PC opinion-shaping needs review as in the Acclaim/Shame section where exercise of religious conviction fell recently under the heading “Shame!”
Tom Bailey, Lake Jackson
