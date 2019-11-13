Abuse of elderly in any form intolerable
We have learned that emotional elderly abuse comes in many shapes and forms.
Emotional abuse is just as bad as physical abuse and can happen anywhere at any time. An abuser can be anyo ne, including a family member, employee, volunteer or a stranger. Emotional abuse can be yelling, humiliating, isolating, threatening, ignoring, ridiculing or terrorizing the elderly. Signs of emotional elderly abuse can be mood swings, scared, hopelessness, self-injury, changes in eating or sleeping habits, shyness or depression.
Abuse should not be tolerated under any circumstances and needs to be reported. Report elderly abuse to Adult Protective Services or the police. Please help protect our elderly.
Tammy Phillips, Sweeny
