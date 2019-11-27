Posting care prices would lower costs
It is reported Medicare Part B will rise 7 percent next year and I don’t doubt it. My Medicare supplemental policy went up more than 15 percent. Why?
The primary reason is the patients have no incentive to question the charges and when they do no action is taken. Insurance, once you cover the deductible, covers nearly everything, and because of the many codes, it is very hard to find out what was done — and you can forget about knowing the prices.
Imagine going to the doctor and the prices are posted like at McDonald’s and everyone pays a small percentage of that cost. That would create real “affordable health care.”
Charles Bennett, West Columbia
