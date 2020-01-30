ANGLETON
JANUARY 28
9:15 a.m., 400 block of West Orange Street, identity theft.
3:36 p.m., South Highway 288/CR 220, accident.
3:44 p.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, theft.
4:31 p.m., 2300 block of East Mulberry Street, harassment.
4:57 p.m., 800 block of North Arcola Street, suspicious circumstance.
5:26 p.m., South Downing Street/East Kiber Street, accident.
5:28 p.m., 800 block of North Arcola Street, assault.
5:57 p.m., 900 block of South Belle Drive, harassment.
11:12 p.m., 800 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
JANUARY 29
12:43 a.m., 600 block of Lorraine Street, suspicious noise.
1:45 a.m., 800 block of South Anderson Street, suspicious subject.
2:56 a.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, accident.
10:03 a.m., 2200 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:31 a.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
11:34 a.m., 1100 block of Buchta Road, suspicious circumstance.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JANUARY 27
1:03 a.m., FM 521/CR 32, suspicious vehicle.
4:02 a.m., CR 94/Blueridge Drive, suspicious vehicle.
4:03 a.m., 9000 block of Harvest Acres Drive, disturbance.
8:36 a.m., 9800 block of Saber power Lane, theft.
9:06 a.m., 15500 block of Highway 6, theft.
10:10 a.m., CR 223/Wine Glass Road, suspicious person.
10:27 a.m., 11900 block of Shadow Creek Parkway, weapons possession.
10:33 a.m., 20200 block of CR 510-Q, suspicious vehicle.
10:39 a.m., Creekwood Drive/highway 36, suspicious circumstance.
11:18 a.m., 6200 block of Highway 36, suspicious circumstance.
11:32 a.m., First block of Palm Place, sexual assault.
11:56 a.m., 10400 block of Broadway Street, accident.
11:58 a.m., 20400 block of McCormick Drive, suspicious circumstance.
12:12 p.m., 2500 block of Smith Ranch Road, theft.
12:26 p.m., 2200 block of CR 660-B, theft.
1:16 p.m., 3400 block of Cr 310, burglary of a building.
2:56 p.m., 39400 block of Highway 288, accident.
3:05 p.m., CR 598/CR 213, suspicious circumstance.
3:27 p.m., 6200 block of CR 288, disturbance.
3:35 p.m., CR 288/FM 2004, suspicious circumstance.
4:59 p.m., 100 block of North Oak Street, harassment.
5:50 p.m., 6200 block of CR 308, hit and run.
7:14 p.m., CR 101/CR 90, accident.
7:30 p.m., 13500 block of Barton Meadow Lane, suspicious vehicle.
7:32 p.m., CR 101/CR 90, acident.
7:45 p.m., 10000 block of Twin Oaks Drive, disturbance.
7:55 p.m., 4500 block of Croix Parkway, accident.
8:40 p.m., 800 block of CR 903-A, disturbance.
8:44 p.m., CR 510-Q/Holiday Shores Drive, suspicious circumstance.
8:54 p.m., 9400 block of Ivory Trail Lane, noise.
9:36 p.m., 4600 block of Bayou Lane, disturbance.
9:48 p.m., 9500 block of East FM 1462, suspicious circumstance.
9:50 p.m., FM 517/CR 351, road rage.
9:52 p.m., 100 block of CR 870-G, suspicious circumstance.
9:53 p.m., 20100 block of Highway 36, disturbance.
10:39 p.m., 400 block of CR 311, suspicious circumstance.
10:41 p.m., 600 block of Texas Street, suspicious circumstance.
11:31 p.m., 20100 block of 510-Q, threats.
11:59 p.m., 700 block of North Live Oak Drive, noise.
CLUTE
JANUARY 28
11:37 a.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, assault.
11:56 a.m., 400 block of North Highway 288-B, trespassing.
4 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, disturbance.
4:28 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disorderly conduct.
5:58 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
6:22 p.m., 900 block of North Highway 288-B, accident.
9:15 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, disturbance.
JANUARY 29
12:52 a.m., 1100 block of Third Street, disturbance.
5:06 a.m., 500 block of Haynes Street, accident.
FREEPORT
JANUARY 28
1:05 p.m., 400 block of North Brazosport Boulevard, theft.
7:39 p.m., Highway 36/Cherry Street, suspicious vehicle.
LAKE JACKSON
JANUARY 28
1:57 a.m., 400 block of East Highway 332, suspicious activity.
5:47 a.m., 100 block of Iris Street/Forest Drive, suspicious person.
8:43 a.m., 100 block of Sequoia Street/East Flag Drive, suspicious person.
9:15 a.m., first block of Pin Oak Court, disorderly conduct.
11:47 a.m., 500 block of East Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
12:23 p.m., 100 block of Standford Road, threats.
2:06 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, accident.
2:44 p.m., 300 block of Acacia Street, disorderly conduct.
3:07 p.m., 80 block of East Plantation Drive, suspicious activity.
3:46 p.m., First block of Oak Drive, forgery.
4:21 p.m., 100 block of West Highway 332, accident.
6:13 p.m., 100 block of Mesquite Street, disorderly conduct.
6:45 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive/That Way, accident.
7:08 p.m., 100 block of Lake Road, suspicious person.
8:31 p.m., 40 block of Circle Way/That Way, disorderly conduct.
9:27 p.m., 1000 block of Oleander Street/West Flag Drive, suspicious person.
10:36 p.m., 60 block of Cayenne, suspicious activity.
JANUARY 29
1:48 a.m., 300 block of Chestnut Street/Pine Street, suspicious activity.
