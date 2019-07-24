ANGLETON
JULY 22
9:17 a.m., first block of Grace Street, theft.
10:47 a.m., 1900 block of East Mulberry Street, burglary of a vehicle.
11:50 a.m., first block of Artic Street, suspicious person.
2:12 p.m., 400 block of North Walker Street, suspicious vehicle.
2:40 p.m., 600 block of Manor Drive, missing person.
4:08 p.m., 600 block of East Plum Street, fraud.
5:18 p.m., 200 block of West Murray Street, theft.
8:53 p.m., 1000 block of North Chenango Street, suspicious circumstance.
10:14 p.m., first block of South Colony Square, suspicious vehicle.
JULY 23
12:10 a.m., 3200 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
2:54 a.m., 800 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
BRAZORIA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JULY 22
12:55 a.m., CR 99 and Highway 6, suspicious vehicle.
4:13 a.m., 5100 block of Boreas Drive, suspicious person.
6:37 a.m., 20 block of CR 533, aggravated assault.
7:42 a.m., 6900 block of FM 2917, suspicious circumstance.
9:20 a.m., 4800 block of CR 172, disturbance.
10:49 a.m., 6800 block of FM 2403, theft.
11:04 a.m., 5000 block of Buck Road, stabbing.
12:55 p.m., Highway 288 and Rodeo Palms Parkway, major accident.
1:15 p.m., 200 block of McKinney Street, theft.
1:29 p.m., 800 block of Burnett Street, aggravated assault.
2:10 p.m., Smith Ranch Road and Broadway Street, minor accident.
2:47 p.m., 300 block of East Ashley Wilson Road, aggravated assault.
3:29 p.m., 2900 block of CR 702, aggravated assault.
4:01 p.m., 1700 block of CR 347, fraud.
5:07 p.m., 20600 block of Highway 36, aggravated assault.
5:55 p.m., 3000 block of Honeysickle Street, disturbance.
7:39 p.m., 13900 block of Hollow Canyon Lane, harassment.
8:13 p.m., 40200 block of Highway 288, aggravated assault.
10:49 p.m., 26000 block of Highway 288, major accident.
CLUTE
JULY 22
4:55 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, threats.
6:36 p.m., 1000 block of Dixie Drive, accident.
10:15 p.m., 100 block of Widgeon Drive, disturbance.
JULY 23
3:11 a.m., Lake Street, suspicious circumstance.
7:12 a.m., 100 block of North Highway 288B, suspicious person.
8:10 a.m., 100 block of Hamilton Court, suspicious vehicle.
FREEPORT
JULY 22
6:04 a.m., 1000 block of Magnolia Street, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
1:08 p.m., 1600 block of Highway 332, theft.
8:59 p.m., FM 1495 and Bryan Beach, reckless driver.
11:45 p.m., 1600 block of West 8th Street, criminal mischief.
LAKE JACKSON
JULY 22
5:47 a.m., 100 block of Water Oak Street, suspicious activity.
6:12 a.m., 1300 block of FM 2004, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
7:47 a.m., 100 block of FM 2004 and Old Angleton Road, suspicious person.
10:26 a.m., first block of Oak Drive, suspicious activity.
1:36 p.m., 300 block of Highway 332 and Oak Drive, reckless driver.
2:47 p.m., 90 block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
4:37 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332 and Garland Drive, reckless driver.
5:13 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, minor accident.
6:47 p.m., 500 block of This Way and Lake Road, reckless driver.
7:42 p.m., 300 block of Ligustrum Street, disorderly conduct.
9:06 p.m., 800 block of Lake Road, suspicious activity.
10:03 p.m., 100 block of Chestnut Street, disorderly conduct.
JULY 23
12:12 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
2:43 a.m., first block of Poppy Court, suspicious activity.
3:14 a.m., Old Angleton Road and Oyster Creek Drive, suspicious activity.
WEST COLUMBIA
JULY 22
10:49 a.m., 300 block of East Clay Street, theft.
12:15 p.m., 100 block of East Brazos Avenue, physical disturbance.
JULY 23
12:12 a.m., 300 block of Milam Street, suspicious person.
12:28 a.m., 600 block of East Brazos Avenue, suspicious vehicle.
