ANGLETON
MARCH 13
12:04 a.m., 1700 block of East Mulberry Street, reckless driving.
1:08 a.m., Highway 35/FM 523, reckless driving.
1:01 p.m., 1200 block of North Velasco Street, fraud.
4:25 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious circumstance.
5:03 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, criminal mischief.
6:11 p.m., 100 block of East Wilkins Street, family disturbance.
6:25 p.m., Cemetery Road/Southside Drive, fire.
8:31 p.m., 1200 block of Laurel Loop Drive, suspicious circumstance.
CLUTE
MARCH 13
10:00 a.m., 300 block of Bentside Place, criminal mischief.
11:28 a.m., 100 block of East Main Street, fraud.
1:52 p.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, disturbance.
2:04 p.m., 700 block of West Plantation Drive, accident.
2:27 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, theft.
3:14 p.m., 800 block of North Dixie Drive, suspicious circumstance.
6:32 p.m., 600 block of West Plantation Drive, reckless driving.
9:32 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, criminal trespassing.
11:38 p.m., 1100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
MARCH 14
6:44 a.m., 200 block of Dixie Drive, disturbance.
FREEPORT
MARCH 13
12:14 a.m., 800 block of West Broad Street, assault.
6:03 p.m., 4200 block of Highway 332 East, hit and run.
7:11 p.m., 1800 block of North Avenue G, suspicious circumstance.
10:38 p.m., Avenue H/Autrey Street, suspicious vehicle.
11:27 p.m., 1400 block of West 11th Street, suspicious vehicle.
LAKE JACKSON
MARCH 13
6:35 a.m., 300 block of Cypress Street, suspicious activity.
8:18 a.m., 100 block of Sequoia Street, suspicious activity.
11:46 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, minor accident.
12:21 p.m., first block of Oyster Creek Drive, theft.
12:22 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, disorderly conduct.
12:24 p.m., 200 block of Birch Street, disorderly conduct.
12:34 p.m., 300 block of Circle Way, trespassing.
2:01 p.m., first block of Oak Drive, forgery counterfeit.
2:51 p.m., 300 block of Circle Way, disorderly conduct.
3:23 p.m., 200 block of Post Oak Street, trespassing.
3:39 p.m., 400 block of Forest Drive, theft.
3:49 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, theft.
4:03 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, minor accident.
5:07 p.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, minor accident.
5:19 p.m., 200 block of Any Way, assault.
5:29 p.m., 200 block of Oak Drive South, disorderly conduct.
6:54 p.m., 400 block of Highway 332 East, disorderly conduct.
6:57 p.m., 200 block of Oak Drive South, disorderly conduct.
8:35 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, theft.
9:03 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, suspicious activity.
9:07 p.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, disorderly conduct.
9:51 p.m., 100 block of West Plantation Drive, threats.
MARCH 14
2:46 a.m., 200 block of Sleepy Hollow Drive, disorderly conduct.
4:45 a.m., 100 block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
MARCH 13
1:27 a.m., 400 block of Jefferson, suspicious person.
9:58 a.m., 1100 block of Woodbine Street, suspicious activity.
3:39 p.m., 100 block of West Brazos Avenue, theft.
3:45 p.m., Talltimber Street, suspicious person.
3:46 p.m., 600 block of Alamo Street, disturbance.
4:18 p.m., South 14th Street, suspicious person.
7:21 p.m., Crockett Street, suspicious person.
7:30 p.m., Texaco Street/Oak Street, suspicious person.
11:46 p.m., Veterans Park Drive, suspicious vehicle.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.