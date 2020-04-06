CLUTE
APRIL 3
10:16 a.m., Lazy Lane, suspicious circumstance.
12:11 p.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, disturbance.
1:02 p.m., 500 block of North Highway 288-B, accident.
2:09 p.m., 700 block of North Highway 288-B, suspicious circumstance.
2:53 p.m., Plantation Drive/Highway 288-B, suspicious circumstance.
5:33 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious person.
5:57 p.m., 700 block of North Highway 288-B, disturbance.
6:32 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, discharge of a weapon.
8:23 p.m., 200 block of North Dixie Drive, suspicious vehicle.
APRIL 4
12:21 a.m., 100 block of Lakeview Drive, suspicious vehicle.
1:06 a.m., 500 block of North Highway 288-B, disturbance.
2:43 a.m., 1100 block of Ash Street, suspicious circumstance.
3:22 a.m., Kyle Road/Riley Road, public intoxication.
3:47 a.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious circumstance.
6:14 a.m., Dixie Drive/Highway 332, reckless driving.
9:34 a.m., Lazy Lane/Plantation Drive, accident.
10:04 a.m., 600 block of Highway 288-B, suspicious circumstance.
11:30 a.m., Hargett Street, suspicious person.
11:42 a.m., 700 block of Highway 288-B, criminal trespassing.
12:27 p.m., 200 block of Shanks Street, suspicious person.
1:32 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, disturbance.
5:51 p.m., 700 block of Pin Money Drive, accident.
6:41 p.m., 200 block of North Highway 288-B, disturbance.
8:55 p.m., 200 block of East Brazoswood Drive, burglary.
9:54 p.m., 200 block of Hackberry Street, suspicious vehicle.
10:27 p.m., Wayne Drive, shots fired.
APRIL 5
12:53 a.m., 300 block of Brazosport Boulevard, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
1:37 a.m., 100 block of East Parkview Street, suspicious person.
2:43 a.m., 1100 block of Highway 332, robbery.
ANGLETON
APRIL 3
2:17 a.m., 300 block of Hickman Lane, verbal disturbance.
8:39 a.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, narcotics.
9:47 a.m., 1000 block of Chenango Street, verbal disturbance.
11:52 a.m., first block of Painter Court, fraud.
1:58 p.m., 100 block of Cannan Drive, fraud.
2:06 p.m., 200 block of Prairie Lea Drive, suspicious person.
2:49 p.m., 200 block of Bastrop Street, assault.
7:10 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, disturbance.
8:14 p.m., South Loop 274/South Velasco Street, minor accident.
8:25 p.m., North Loop 274/North Velasco Street, major accident.
8:44 p.m., 2100 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
9:47 p.m., 2100 block of East Mulberry Street, suspicious person.
APRIL 4
12:09 a.m., 2600 block of South Velasco Street, suspicious circumstance.
12:30 a.m., 1100 block of Buchta Road,
suspicious vehicle.
1:11 a.m., 1900 block of North Downing Street, suspicious person.
2:30 a.m., 1000 block of North Velasco Street, suspicious vehicle.
2:35 a.m., First block of Colony Drive, suspicious circumstance.
4:07 a.m., Gifford Road/Bald Prairie Drive, suspicious vehicle.
5:27 a.m., 1700 block of Henderson Road, suspicious circumstance.
1:12 p.m., 700 block of Lorraine Street, shots fired.
5:06 p.m., 1800 block of North Velasco Street, theft.
5:22 p.m., 200 block of Gulf Street, terroristic threats.
9:01 p.m., 1300 block of Buchta Road, suspicious circumstance.
10:47 p.m., 1000 block of Belle Drive, fire.
FREEPORT
APRIL 3
10:22 p.m., 800 block of West Eighth Street, assault-family violence.
11:14 p.m., 1300 block of West 10th Street, suspicious circumstance.
APRIL 4
3:22 a.m., 300 block of West 1st Street, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
7:02 p.m., 900 block of North Avenue J, physical disturbance.
LAKE JACKSON
APRIL 3
5:54 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332 East, minor accident.
8:21 a.m., 100 block of Medical Drive, disorderly conduct.
8:53 a.m., first block of Oak Drive/Highway 332 East, disorderly conduct.
1:21 p.m., 100 block of Loganberry Street, disorderly conduct.
1:45 p.m., 500 block of Azalea Street, disorderly conduct.
2:30 p.m., 100 block of Highway 332 West, disorderly conduct.
5:27 p.m., 500 block of Moore Street/Cardinal Drive, suspicious person.
5:59 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332 West, suspicious activity.
7:03 p.m., 200 block of That Way, suspicious person.
8:43 p.m., 400 block of Flag Lake Drive, disorderly conduct.
9:06 p.m., 200 block of Burkett Street, threats.
9:24 p.m., Crocus Street/Peppermint Street, disorderly conduct.
9:42 p.m., 100 block of Cotton Drive/Almond Drive, disorderly conduct.
9:47 p.m., 700 block of North Yaupon Street, suspicious activity.
11:47 p.m., 400 block of Flag Lake Drive, disorderly conduct.
APRIL 4
12:21 a.m., 400 block of Highway 332 East, suspicious activity.
1:59 a.m., 500 block of Highway 332 East, suspicious person.
6:28 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, suspicious person.
9:53 a.m., First block of Oyster Creek Drive, disorderly conduct.
12:14 p.m., 200 block of Highway 332, reckless driver.
2:30 p.m., 100 block of Garland Drive, threats.
2:41 p.m., 100 block of FM 2004, minor accident.
5:09 p.m., Highway 288/Oyster Creek Drive, reckless driver.
8:52 p.m., 900 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
APRIL 5
1:31 a.m., 200 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
2:50 a.m., 100 block of Highway 332, disorderly conduct.
3:58 a.m., 400 block of Garland Drive, disorderly conduct.
WEST COLUMBIA
APRIL 3
5:08 a.m., South Columbia Drive/Meadow Lane, accident.
12:38 p.m., 600 block of South 14th Street, suspicious circumstance.
10:58 p.m., 600 block of South Columbia Drive, suspicious vehicle.
APRIL 4
8:47 p.m., 400 block of Long Street, suspicious activity.
